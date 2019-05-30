Entertainment
Concert-goers, rejoice! Music in the Park announces lineup, dates
The 40th annual Music in the Park Summer Concert Series will kick off early this year, on July 3 at the Port Plaza, the Olympia Downtown Alliance has announced.
The ODA puts on the free concerts which run every Wednesday evening through Aug. 21 at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia.
For 12 years, Music in the Park has partnered with the Port of Olympia for two concerts at the Port Plaza each summer. This year’s two concerts at the port will be on July 3, and Friday, Aug. 2.
Each concert begins at 7 p.m. and the preceding hour will feature free raffle drawings and youth entertainment. For hungry concert-goers, the Downtown Alliance is offering a complimentary take-out delivery service at Sylvester Park.
The schedule is as follows:
- Wednesday, July 3: MarchFourth, Port Plaza
- Wednesday, July 10: EveryLeaf Band, Sylvester Park
- Wednesday, July 17: WineHouse Band, Sylvester Park
- Wednesday, July 24: Platinum Soul, Sylvester Park
- Wednesday, July 31: The Roostertails, Sylvester Park
- Friday, Aug. 2: Randy Linder Band/Creedence Clearwater Tribute, Port Plaza
- Wednesday, Aug. 14: Flora de Luna, Sylvester Park
- Wednesday, Aug. 21: Ethan Tucker Band, Sylvester Park
