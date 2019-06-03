‘Menopause the Musical’ national tour to make a stop at Olympia’s Washington Center

Courtesy photo

The national tour of “Menopause The Musical” is coming to Olympia for two performances, Aug. 7-8 at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts.

The 90-minute musical comedy centers on four women who meet in a department store while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. They learn they have hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more in common.

The production aims to have audience members singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Tickets are $25-$69 and go on sale at noon Tuesday, June 4. Group discounts are available. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. both nights at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia.

For information, call the box office at 360-753-8586 or go to www.washingtoncenter.org/event/menopause-the-musical-2/