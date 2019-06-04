Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Courtesy photo

June 7-23

‘Dive’ in

Olympia Little Theatre welcomes audiences to “Daphne’s Dive” — both a play by Pulitzer winner Quiara Alegría Hudes and a fictional Philadelphia bar where the regulars have become like family. The ensemble drama, set over 17 years, explores the evolving relationships among Daphne and her regulars. Get to know the crowd at the “Dive” at 7:25 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus June 13-15 and 20-22 and 1:55 p.m. Sunday plus June 16 and 23 at the theater, 1925 Miller Ave. NE, Olympia. Tickets are $9-$15, and due to adult language and references to abuse, director Toni Holm says the play is most suitable for ages 16 and older. Find out more at 360-786-9484 or olympialittletheater.org.

June 7

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Go batty

Those who are bats about bats and those who want to learn more about these creatures of the night are invited to Stream Team’s annual bat talk and bat walk Friday night. The talk, with local bat expert Greg Falxa, happens at 7 p.m. at New Traditions Fair Trade Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. It’s free, but participants need to register. The walk begins at 9:15 p.m. at Capitol Lake. Find out more and register at 360-438-2672 or streamteam.info/getinvolved/calendar/.

June 7

Laugh it up

Olympia’s first HaHaPalooza, happening Saturday, features internationally acclaimed comedian Dwight Slade. (Seriously. His website quotes reviews from The Guardian of London and The Scotsman of Edinburgh.) Joining Slade, a Seattle International Comedy Competition winner who has played “The Tonight Show,” are Kelsey Cook, who recently appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and on Comedy Central, and Northwest comedian Mike Walters. The humor happens at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $15-$30. Get details and tickets at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.

June 8

Race to the ‘Marina’

“Seven Cars at Boston Harbor Marina,” the latest from Olympia playwright Bryan Willis, gets a free first reading Saturday. The play, which Willis wrote with Hannah Dulin, a 2018 Centralia High grad who’s studying screenwriting at Chapman University in Orange, California, will get a full production in September at the marina, but you can say you saw it first if you show up at 2 p.m. (or earlier to get a good seat) at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Among the actors who’ll be reading are such familiar faces as Heather and Michael Christopher, Harrison Fry and Andy Gordon. The show includes adult themes, Willis said, but the language is family friendly.

June 9

Discover the chamber

Sunday, Olympia Chamber Orchestra pays tribute to longtime first cellist Judith “Judi” Martin, who died in March. Martin also played with the Olympia Symphony Orchestra and as a freelance musician in New York and taught hundreds of students. Some of Martin’s students and colleagues will play “Morgen” by Richard Strauss and “Abendlied,” by Joseph Rheinberger as part of the concert. The program also features pianist Hyekyeong Hannah Cho performing Wilhelm Stenhammar’s Piano Concerto no. 2 along with works by Beethoven, Bellini and Mendelssohn. Sink into the sounds at 2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $20, $10 for students, seniors and military. Learn more at 360-866-7617 or olympiachamberorchestra.org.

June 8

Taste (and dress like) the rainbow

South Sound Senior Services’ Oly Bingo Night is going Somewhere Over the Rainbow on Saturday. The Pride edition of the not-just-for-seniors bingo invites all comers (ages 21 and older) to dress for the theme, whether that’s in garb of many colors, as a denizen of Oz, or maybe even as a leprechaun. The event, hosted with sass by storyteller Elizabeth Lord, always has at least one rainbow element: Jell-O shots. The bingo begins at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. It’s $20 for a pack of cards for regular games; bring extra cash for beverages and cards for the special games. Reservations are needed if you want to reserve a table for 6-8 people. Get details at 360-586-6181, or southsoundseniors.org/event/somewhere-over-the-rainbow/.

June 12

Cross genres

The Grateful Bluegrass Boys put a twangy twist on classic rock tunes by Led Zeppelin, Neil Young and — of course — The Grateful Dead. The San Francisco Bay area-based Boys, who play traditional tunes, too, bring their string-band sounds and good humor to Rhythm & Rye’s next Humpday Hoedown. Listen (and maybe even dance) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia — or check out the music at gratefulbluegrass.com. The cover charge for the show is $5. For details, call 360-705-0760.