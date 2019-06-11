Fun things to do this week in Thurston County

What’s Happening in the South Sound Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound.

June 15

Bite into a berry

Sweet and juicy are the words for Saturday’s Strawberry Festival, the annual fundraiser for kids’ theater company BK Productions. Shortcake is the chief attraction at the festival, which also offers entertainment, shopping opportunities and more food for those who don’t want to stick to shortcake. Dig in from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at South Bay Grange, 3918 Sleater Kinney Road NE, Olympia. Admission is free. Ambitious types can start the day — and try to win shortcake — with the Strawberry Short K 5K Run/Walk, which starts at 9 a.m. Get details at bkmusicalproductions.com/strawberry-festival/.

June 15

Do the time warp

Midnight is the right time, it seems, for fishnet aficionado Frank N. Furter and his freaky friends. On Saturday night (and in the wee hours of Sunday), “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will fill the big screen with outrageous antics as the Dungeons & Dragonflies shadow cast adds to the fun. Doors open at 11 p.m. and the screening begins at midnight at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $7 and $10, and the mezzanine lounge will be serving beer and wine. Get details at olympiafilmsociety.org or 360-754-6670.

June 15

Celebrate comics — and witness a wedding

The 19th annual Olympia Comics Festival focuses, as always, on the art and creativity of cartoonists and graphic novelists and on welcoming both the committed and the curious. This year, though, there’s reason for those who simply love romance to attend, too: The highlight of the stage show will be a wedding, with graphic novelist Emil Ferris performing the ceremony for Casey Bruce (co-owner of Danger Room Comics, which hosts the festival) and Marisha Kay. The show is at 5 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia, and tickets are $6. The festival’s expo and panel discussions, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia, are free. Read all about it at olympiacomicsfestival.org, or call Danger Room at 360-705-3050.

June 15

Be wooed

Masterworks Choral Ensemble will greet the heat in a steamy, sultry style Saturday with “Torch Songs: Songs of Love,” including such favorites as “Fever” and “My Funny Valentine.” Turn up for the tunes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $10-$22. Get details at 360-753-8586, mce.org or washingtoncenter.org.

June 15 and 16

Look to the sky

Just as the Wooden Boat Fair brings many South Sound families to the water on Mother’s Day weekend, Father’s Day weekend has them turning their eyes to the sky. This weekend’s 21st annual Olympic Air Show will feature an array of planes and helicopters, including some that have appeared in films and on TV — plus a beer garden and live music. Check out the action from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Olympic Flight Museum, 7637 Old Highway 99 SE, Tumwater. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, and children 6 and younger are admitted free. Find out more at olympicairshow.com

June 16

Play on Father’s Day

Fun-loving fathers and grandfathers can spend their day hanging out with their families at the Hands On Children’s Museum without spending much money. Patriarchs get in free Sunday, thanks to Panorama. Families can also take advantage of the museum’s new Sunday hours: Since April, it’s been open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. As always, adults must be accompanied by children when visiting the museum at 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Regular admission is $12.95 and $14.95. Find out more at hocm.org.

June 20-July 27

Tilt at windmills...

Or at least watch the daffy Don Quixote do so at Harlequin Productions’ “Man of La Mancha,” opening Thursday. This production of the Tony-winning musical about the mad would-be knight has a twist: Leading lady Monique Holt, who is deaf, will sing in sign language. The play opens at 8 p.m. Thursday and runs through July 27 at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $25-$42, with a pay-what-you-can performance at 8 p.m. June 26. Find out more at 360-786-0151 or harlequinproductions.org.