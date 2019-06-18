Fun things to do this week in Thurston County

What’s Happening in the South Sound Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound.

June 21-July 27

A new take on ‘Man of La Mancha’

Harlequin Productions’ “Man of La Mancha” uses song and sign language to tell the story of the delusional would-be knight Don Quixote and of Quixote’s creator, Miguel Cervantes. The innovative take on the 1966 Tony winner features deaf theater artist Monique Holt of Seattle as Aldonza. Experience the interplay of sound and silence at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus June 26-29 and July 5, 6, 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27; 2 p.m. Sunday plus June 30 and July 7, 14 and 21; and 3 p.m. July 13, 20 and 27 at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $42, $38 for seniors and military, $25 for students and youth; for the June 26 performance, pay what you can. Learn more at 360-786-0151 or harlequinproductions.org.

June 21

Summer songs

Friday is the first day of summer, and it’s also the start of The Bridge Summer Concert Series, a showcase for Olympia’s The Bridge Music Project, which teaches at-risk youth about songwriting and performance as tools for self-expression and dealing with life’s challenges. Seattle hip-hop outfit Ayo Dot & The Uppercuts headlines the Summer Kick-Off Party, and Christopher Gerber will be on the scene making visual art. Get in the spirit of the season from 7 to 9 p.m. at Percival Landing Park, 217 Thurston Ave. NW, Olympia. It’s free. Find out more at bridgemusicproject.org.

June 21

Mythical, magical ‘Mononoke’

Humans, animals and nature gods wage war in Hayao Miyazaki’s 1997 “Princess Mononoke,” screening Friday night at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. The late Roger Ebert called it “one of the most visually inventive films I have ever seen” — one that demonstrates animation’s ability to create a wholly different world, one freed from the rules of reality. It’s full of darkness and enough violence to earn it a PG-13 rating, so definitely not for Studio Ghibli’s younger fans. And its theme of ecological devastation caused by human advancement is more relevant than ever. See the film — and meet guest programmer Mary Kobayashi, a comedian and musician who’s featured on the Adult Swim online show “The Perfect Women” — at 6:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30.) Tickets are $9, $6 for Olympia Film Society members.

June 21

Tuneful creatures

The Portland folk-fusion foursome Varelse has forged its own intercontinental musical language from Scandinavian folk, North American fiddle tunes and more. The quirky quartet — whose name means “creature” in Swedish and whose first album was titled “Creature Comforts” — plays traditional tunes and instrumental originals on instruments including the nyckelharpa, a Swedish string instrument. Listen to the music at 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Traditions Fair Trade Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $15, $10 for students and those with low incomes. Find out more at 360-705-2819 or traditionsfairtrade.com.

June 22





Splash into summer with firefighting fun

The Hands On Children’s Museum kicks off its Summer Splash festival with Saturday’s Fire Rescue Spectacular. Kids can climb aboard a fire engine, meet firefighters and Sparky the Fire Dog and explore vintage firetrucks and other emergency vehicles at the free festival. The junior firefighter challenge will include a bucket brigade and a chance to spray a real firehose, and kids can get all wet in the museum’s Spray Gallery and Splash Zone. (How wet? The event poster suggests bringing a change of clothes.) There’ll be firehouse hot dogs and ice cream, too. Get in on the fun from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside the museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Find out more at 360-956-0818 or hocm.org.

June 22 and 23

Get medieval — and fanciful

Both the Middle Ages and fantasy are fair game at All’s Faire. Organizers are expecting knights, pirates and ordinary peasants alike to battle, play games, watch jugglers, listen to music, go to the carnival and even attend a fairy tea party. Those wishing to fight are welcome to borrow a padded weapon and join one of the warring factions. The family-friendly festival happens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. Admission is free; parking is $10 per car. You can also camp for the weekend (from noon Friday till 9 p.m. Sunday) for $25. Learn more at 360-786-5453 or allsfaire.org.

June 23

Drag queens and glitter and family fun

Like any Pride festival, Olympia’s Capital City Pride will be rainbow bright, glitzy and glamorous. The festival — which this year commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion that launched the LGBTQ rights movement — is also a community celebration with activities for kids in addition to music, comedy and drag performances. Check out the parade beginning at noon Sunday at the State Capitol and the festival from 1 to 6 p.m. in Heritage Park, Fifth Avenue and Water Street, Olympia. Get details at capitalcitypride.net.