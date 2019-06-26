Independence Day is too big for just one day of celebrating in Thurston County

Tumwater Fourth of July Parade 2018 Enjoy the sights and sounds of the annual Fourth of July parade in Tumwater, Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Enjoy the sights and sounds of the annual Fourth of July parade in Tumwater, Washington.

In Thurston County, Independence Day isn’t only about celebrating the nation’s origins. It’s also about a bit of friendly rivalry between the county’s two big fireworks shows and associated festivals.

The good news is that you don’t have to choose between the Lacey Fireworks Spectacular — this year with 3D enhancement — and Tumwater’s Thunder Valley Fireworks Show, long known as the county’s biggest display.

If you’re up for two nights of explosive entertainment, you can see both — Lacey on Wednesday, July 3, and Tumwater on Thursday, July 4.

If one night is enough, though, use our handy guide to pick the one that suits you best — or check out the other options in the accompanying list.

Lacey Fireworks Spectacular

Lacey, which last year drew about 10,000 spectators to its annual July 3 celebration, has big-name entertainment for this year’s spectacular.

At least, relatively big name. You might not know the names Michael Derosier and Steve Fossen, but they are both former members of Heart and now play in Heart by Heart, which is a tribute band of sorts, except for those original members. (Is it possible to pay tribute to yourself?)

“It’s a big deal,” Lacey Parks and Recreation’s Jeannette Sieler told The Olympian. “This band has two members in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I went to one of their concerts last summer and had so much fun,” she added. “I thought this group would be an amazing fit for our biggest event in Lacey.”

For the first time, the city is bringing in a big mobile stage for the concert, which also features Full Metal Racket, the National Guard rock band that performs a wide array of popular music.

“They’ve played pretty much every year for the last 10 years at Lacey in Tune, and they draw one of our biggest crowds,” Sieler said.

The city also has added a new dimension to its fireworks — a third dimension, in fact.

You might be thinking, “But fireworks are already in three dimensions.” True. But this new development, when viewed with 3D glasses, ups the excitement by making the lights and colors appear closer.

As Sieler put it: “It’s fireworks in your face — in a safe way.”

If you want to get up close and personal with the fire in the sky, pick up 3D glasses ahead of time at Lacey Collision Center at 1215 Carpenter Road SE, or during the event at the Lacey Collision bus or the information booth.

If you’d rather keep your distance or the supply of glasses runs out, no worries: They’re not necessary to enjoy the 20-minute show. (Preview the difference at youtube.com/watch?v=IOeIgO1agnY.)

What: Lacey celebrates Independence Day early with not only fireworks, but a concert, children’s activities including inflatables and face painting, and food vendors.

When: 4-11 p.m. July 3

Where: Rainier Vista Park. 5475 45th Ave. SE, Lacey

Parking: Parking is limited, so the city encourages parking at nearby schools. A shuttle bus will return people to the schools after the fireworks.

More information: 360-491-0857, ci.lacey.wa.us/living-in-lacey/the-community/arts-and-events/july-3-fireworks

Artesian Family Festival & Thunder Valley Fireworks Show

The evening Fourth of July festivities in Tumwater pulled in 17,000 people last year with family-focused entertainment, face painting, inflatables for the kids, skydivers — and the county’s biggest fireworks show.

By big, Tumwater means that its show looks the biggest in the sky, said Marisa Worden of Tumwater Parks and Recreation. The show also is generally the longest, ranging from 20 to 30 minutes, Worden said — though she didn’t have an exact length for this year’s.

The skydiving show, which begins at 8:30 p.m., is a big draw, Worden said. There’s an associated contest for children, too: They can guess where a diver might land and mark the spot with an entry form and a golf tee. Kids whose entry is the closest one to a diver will win a prize.

Entertainment also will include a show by South Sound magic mainstay Jeff Evans and one by comedy hypnotist Justin James.

If that’s not enough, Tumwater has even planned an activity for screen-focused teens.

“We have a video game trailer, which I’m told will be air-conditioned in case it’s warm,” Worden told The Olympian.

Doesn’t going to a Fourth of July celebration with thousands of people and then hanging out indoors with a screen sound a little strange?

“I thought the same thing,” Worden said, “but that’s a teenager thing. I guarantee it will be popular.”

What: Tumwater’s festival includes inflatables and face painting for the young ones, family entertainment and sky divers who drop in on the action, along with the county’s biggest fireworks display.





When: 6-11 p.m. July 4

Where: Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE, Tumwater

Parking: $10 per car

More information: 360-754-4160, ci.tumwater.wa.us/departments/parks-recreation/classes-programs-sports/special-events/artesian-family-festival-thunder-valley-fireworks

