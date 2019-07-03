‘Reptile Man’ Scott Petersen wants you to love his snakes and gators too

Evelyn Andersen of Olympia takes a selfie with Lucy, a tame 35-pound American alligator Scott “The Reptile Man” Petersen, right, raised since it was a baby. Olympian file photo, 2014

Some of Scott Petersen’s best friends are snakes.

Oh, and alligators, including a personable 35-pounder named Lucy whom you’re welcome to pet Tuesday evening, when Petersen and pals will entertain in Huntamer Park as part of Lacey’s 25th season of summer entertainment.

“Lucy is my personal favorite and also the crowd’s favorite,” said Petersen, better known as The Reptile Man. “She is very smart. She knows at least 10 English words, and she plays like a puppy. She does tricks during the show.”

Petersen of Monroe has been conducting an on-stage show-and-tell with gators, snakes, tortoises and lizards for more than 30 years now, doing between 800 and 1,000 shows a year, mostly in Washington, and appearing on Disney’s “Bill Nye the Science Guy” and PBS’s “Biz Kids.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But he was reveling in reptiles long before that.

“My mother said I was bringing home snakes as a 2-year-old,” he told The Olympian. “Once, she screamed in the middle of the night. One of my snakes had gotten loose and wrapped itself around the bathroom door handle and she’d touched it.

“She wasn’t too happy about that,” he said, adding, “She was very patient.”

Petersen, of course, feels perfectly comfortable touching the animals that accompany him to shows, and he wants his audiences to feel the same.

“I want people to appreciate these animals,” he said. “They’re ecologically very important. … And they’re not out to get you. Snakes in America don’t chase people. They’re afraid of you. Just walk around them. You don’t need to run away from a snake.”

The fear of snakes, he said, is not innate. It’s learned, and his aim is to teach people not to fear them.

It helps that his snakes have been de-venomized, and the ones who come to shows aren’t likely to bite. Still, those who are hesitant about snakes and alligators might want to start with a tortoise or lizard.

Jeannette Sieler of Lacey Parks and Recreation said Petersen has taught her to appreciate reptiles.

“The first time I worked with him, he said, ‘Hey, just put this snake around your neck,’ ” she told The Olympian. “I was like, ‘Eww.’ ”

But not wanting to be embarrassed in front of hundreds of people, she complied and was surprised to find that the snake felt not creepy or slimy but smooth and soft.

“It really changed my perspective, seeing the way he interacted with the animals,” she said. “The next time, I said, “Let me hold the alligator.’ ”

She’s seen many people go through a similar process. In her dozen years working in the department, she said, Petersen has performed at least seven times.

“He consistently draws our biggest crowds,” she said. “The kids love him.”

Petersen, who worked as a biology teacher for a few years before becoming a reptile pro, brings a dozen creatures to his live shows.

Those who want to see more might want to visit The Reptile Zoo in Monroe. Petersen’s son Isaac Petersen runs the zoo, which is home to about 200 animals — including Lucy, who has her own swimming pool.

“Some of these animals can live 100 to 200 years,” Scott Petersen said. “You need somebody to take care of them.

“He has a son, too,” Petersen added, clearly envisioning the next generation of the reptile dynasty.

The Reptile Man

What: Scott Petersen of Monroe shares his passion for snakes, alligators and more with kids, who are invited to touch many of the creatures after the show.

Scott Petersen of Monroe shares his passion for snakes, alligators and more with kids, who are invited to touch many of the creatures after the show. When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 Where: Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey

Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey Admission: Free

Free More information: reptileman.com

reptileman.com A preview: Watch Petersen handle a 12-foot king cobra at youtube.com/watch?v=WdKLdPYsjf4.

Lacey in Tune

What: Lacey celebrates summer — and 25 years of free outdoor entertainment — with concerts, children’s entertainers and films.

Lacey celebrates summer — and 25 years of free outdoor entertainment — with concerts, children’s entertainers and films. When: Children’s entertainment at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, lunchtime concerts at noon Wednesdays, and evening concerts at 7 p.m. Saturday followed by movies at dusk.

Children’s entertainment at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, lunchtime concerts at noon Wednesdays, and evening concerts at 7 p.m. Saturday followed by movies at dusk. Where: Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey

Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey Admission: Free

Free More information: 360-491-0857, ci.lacey.wa.us/laceyintune/

Tuesdays

July 9: The Reptile Man (animal adventure), followed by a search for Sasquatch with Lacey Parks staff and a screening of “Smallfoot” (PG)

The Reptile Man (animal adventure), followed by a search for Sasquatch with Lacey Parks staff and a screening of “Smallfoot” (PG) July 16: Recess Monkey (kid-centric music)

Recess Monkey (kid-centric music) July 23: Magic Mama (original music with an earth-friendly message)

Magic Mama (original music with an earth-friendly message) July 30: Roberto the Magnificent (comedy and stunts)

Roberto the Magnificent (comedy and stunts) Aug. 6: Antic Arts (physical comedy)

Antic Arts (physical comedy) Aug. 13: Jeff Evans (magic)

Wednesdays

July 10: 313th Army Band (various styles)

313th Army Band (various styles) July 17: Ranger and the Re-Arrangers (gypsy jazz)

Ranger and the Re-Arrangers (gypsy jazz) July 24: Darren Motamedy (smooth jazz)

Darren Motamedy (smooth jazz) July 31: Sonando (Afro-Cuban jazz)

Sonando (Afro-Cuban jazz) Aug. 7: Marty Beagle & the Oyster Club Band (original folk-rock)

Marty Beagle & the Oyster Club Band (original folk-rock) Aug. 14: Wally & the Beaves (’50s and ’60s rock and roll)

Saturdays