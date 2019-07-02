Fun events and things to do this week in Thurston County

Robyne DeJong of EveryLeaf Band sings at last year’s Taste of Tacoma. The Issaquah band will play a concert at Sylvester Park on July 10 as part of the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s Music in the Park. Courtesy of EveryLeaf

July 5-7

Make a splash and make a mess

Kids who love water and mud will be in their elements at the Hands On Children’s Museum this weekend. The museum’s First Friday theme is Mega Mess, with activities including making mud pies, splattering paint and trying to run through what the museum calls “goop.” The frightening-to-clean-folks fun happens from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. The first two people in a family or group are admitted free, with a $2 charge for additional people. And budding boaters can have floating fun in the Cork Boat Regatta, making and floating creative watercraft from recycled materials, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It’s free with museum admission. Dive into the details at hocm.org.

July 5-21

Pack a picnic for plays in parks

“All the world’s a stage,” William Shakespeare wrote in “As You Like It.” Though he meant it philosophically, the bard would surely approve of the impromptu stages where his work can be seen this weekend:

• Check out Goldfinch Productions’ “As You Like It,” a gender-bending comedy with much wisdom about love, at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday in LBA Park, 3333 Morse-Merryman Road SE, Olympia. The free production travels to Sunrise Park, 505 Bing St NW, Olympia, for performances July 11-13. Learn more at goldfinchproductions.com.

• And catch Animal Fire Theatre Co.’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” which touches on oh-so-relevant #MeToo themes in a mischievous manner, at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday plus July 12-14 and 19-21 in Priest Point Park, 2600 East Bay Drive NE , Olympia. It’s free. Get details at animalfiretheatre.com.

July 5-27

Pay a visit to ‘La Mancha’

While Shakespeare rules the parks, Miguel de Cervantes and his most famous character, would-be knight Don Quixote, are in the spotlight at the State Theater. Harlequin Productions’ “Man of La Mancha” adds sign language to the singing in the Tony-winning classic. And the theater is the place to be on a hot day: Not only is it air conditioned, but the detailed, realistic set places you in a dungeon, where there’s certainly a chill in the air. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus July 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27; 2 p.m. Sunday plus July 14 and 21; and 3 p.m. July 13, 20 and 27 at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $42, $38 for seniors and military, $25 for students and youth. Learn more at 360-786-0151 or harlequinproductions.org.

July 6

Go west

Olympia’s West Central Park is a lot smaller than the Central Park in New York City, but Saturday, there will be a lot going on at the community-funded nonprofit park, which is hosting a family fun day and benefit concert with The Hinges and Luna Melt. The family fun, from 3 to 7 p.m., includes aerial yoga, bubbles, crafts, croquet and hula hoops. The concert begins at 7 p.m. It’s free, but donations will be collected to fund other summer activities at the park at 1919 Division St. NW. The day’s festivities also will include a sneak preview of the Park Side Café, the soon-to-open vegan restaurant located — as the name says — next to the park. Find out more at aparkforus.org.

July 6-13

Hop along with Peter

The tiniest theatergoers are invited to explore the world of the adventurous “Peter Rabbit” in Olympia Family Theater’s latest “Let’s Play” production. The short play heads down the bunny trail at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday — and again July 13 and 14 — in the lobby of the theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. It’s recommended for children 5 and younger with accompanying adults. Tickets are $5, with those under 2 admitted free with a paying adult. Get details at oft.org.

July 8-Aug. 22

Art appreciation

Summer weather encourages a focus on the beauties of the outdoors, but South Puget Sound Community College’s annual Southwest Washington Juried Exhibition is one good reason to turn your eyes — at least briefly — to what’s happening inside. Opening Friday, the exhibit includes work by such local notables as Lynette Charters, Susan Christian and Irene Osborne. Get social with the artsy crowd at the opening reception from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at The Gallery inside the Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Or pop in between noon and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays from Monday, July 8, until Aug. 22, or call 360-596-5527 for an appointment. Learn more at spscc.edu/gallery.

July 10

A little bit country, a little bit rock and roll

The rollicking rock and country of Issaquah’s EveryLeaf Band will fill Sylvester Park on Wednesday as part of the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s Music in the Park. Focused on harmony singing, the six-piece combo has played throughout Western Washington, but this is its Thurston County debut. The concert is free, with youth entertainment beginning at 6:30 and EveryLeaf taking the stage at 7 p.m. at the park, 615 Washington St. SE. While you’re listening, you can get dinner delivered thanks to the alliance’s take-out delivery service; check in at the information booth for details. Or bring a picnic. Find out more at downtownolympia.org/Events/Music-In-the-Park.