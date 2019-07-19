Fun events and things to do this week in Thurston County

Lakefair Grand Parade fills the streets of downtown Olympia Take in the sights and sounds of the annual Lakefair Grand Parade up Capitol Way in Olympia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take in the sights and sounds of the annual Lakefair Grand Parade up Capitol Way in Olympia.

July 19-21

Lights over the lake

Lakefair — as anyone who passes through downtown already knows — is in full swing, and this weekend brings the 62nd annual fair’s two biggest attractions: the Lakefair Grand Parade, which marches and rolls its way down Capitol Way from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, and the Grand Finale Fireworks, which light up the sky and reflect in Capitol Lake, beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday and charming even some of the curmudgeonly types. Get details about the fair and all of its attractions at 360-943-7344 or lakefair.org.

July 20

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dylan meets the Dead

And Van Morrison will be along, too, when triple tribute band VanDylan and the Dead plays West Central Park on Saturday. The Portland- and Denver-based band’s free concert, part of the park’s summer music series, begins at 7 p.m. in the park at 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. It’s the jamming combo’s third year in a row to play the nonprofit community-supported park. Find out more — and check out the rest of the summer concert lineup that runs through Aug. 31 — at aparkforus.org.

July 20

Movies by moonlight

Saturday night, Lacey kicks off its annual lineup of Saturday night concerts and movies with The MacDaddy Band, a Seattle group that draws its setlist from rock hits of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. “You will know and sing along to every song,” Lacey Parks and Recreation’s event description boldly proclaims. After the 7 p.m. concert, the city will screen the 2018 animated comedy adventure “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” It’s all free and happens in Huntamer Park, 629 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. Get details at 360-491-0857 or ci.lacey.wa.us/living-in-lacey/the-community/arts-and-events.

July 19-21

Make merry

Animal Fire Theatre Co., Olympia’s original Shakespeare in the park troupe, wraps up its annual production this weekend, and for those who haven’t yet made it to “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” well, what are you waiting for? The comical production, featuring such well-known locals as Animal Fire stalwarts Scott Douglas and Brian Hatcher, finds the lecherous Falstaff (Dave Champagne of Yelm’s SRO Theatre) getting a much-deserved comeuppance from the merry — and clever — wives. Remaining performances are at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday in Priest Point Park, 2600 East Bay Drive NE, Olympia. It’s free. Get details at animalfiretheatre.com .

July 24

The people on the bus

On Wednesday, the Olympia Timberland Library is taking storytime out of the library and onto an Intercity Transit bus. The library’s Rolling Storytime offers children and their parents or other caregivers a short lesson in riding the bus, followed by a story- and song-filled ride to the depot and through the bus wash. The event happens from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning in the library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. For further information, call 360-352-0595.

July 24

In the groove

Platinum Soul, playing Wednesday at Music in the Park, performs such tunes as Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Let’s Groove” and Chic’s “Le Freak.” So why not party like it’s 1981 beginning at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park, 615 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Those who won’t be too busy shaking their groove things to the band’s mix of R&B, jazz and Top 40 are welcome to bring blankets, chairs and picnics — or to order in-park delivery from a selection of downtown eateries. The music is free. Get details at downtownolympia.org.

July 25

Bubble, bubble

The Bubbleman, performing Thursday in Lacey, fills the air with bubbles by the thousands at his shows. The tie-dye-loving bubbler (aka Garry Golightly of Seattle) delights in spreading joy with his bubbly personality and abundant bubbles, some of which are absolutely enormous. Check out his antics from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Long Lake Park, 2790 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey, where he’s performing as part of Lacey’s summer entertainment series. Or look him up online at bubbleman.com. Find out more about this and other events in Lacey’s summer lineup at 360-491-0857 or ci.lacey.wa.us/living-in-lacey/the-community/arts-and-events.