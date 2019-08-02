Fun events and things to do this week in Thurston County

What’s Happening in the South Sound Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound.

Aug. 2-4

Get fried and try the rides

Of course, fair food — much of it deep-fried and some on sticks — and carnival rides are only the beginning of the attractions at the Thurston County Fair. But if you go, you’ll likely indulge in both, along with checking out animal exhibits, concerts and displays of prize-winning art, quilts, canned goods and lots more. The annual fair continues through Sunday at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road, Lacey. Admission prices are a maximum of $7, with children 5 and younger admitted free. Learn more at 360-786-5453 or co.thurston.wa.us/fair/.

Aug. 2

Laissez les Bon Bon temps rouler

Good-time tunes will be rolling Friday, when New Orleans band Bon Bon Vivant swings into Olympia with its gumbo of Big Easy and gypsy traditions and indie-punk innovation. The female-fronted swing band has earned comparisons to Amy Winehouse and Florence and the Machine. Check out the soulful stew at 8 p.m. at Octapas Café, 414 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Opening acts are Olympia-based Vendredi’s Bag and Opa Wels. The cover charge is $10-$15, and the show is open only to people 21 and older. Find out more at 360-878-9333 or octapascafe.com.

Aug. 3

Lots of brew and lots to do

Those who hold beer dear will find plenty to quaff Saturday at the Olympia Brew Fest, which also will feature cider, mead, food, games and live music. Quench your thirst and satisfy your curiosity with tastes of such adventurous brews as Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale and Cherry Mango Honey Hefe at the eighth annual fest, happening from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and include six tastes and a commemorative mug. Designated drivers pay $5 and get water and all the root beer they can drink. Get details at olybrewfest.com.

Aug. 3

Swingin’ in the spray

The dance fanatics of OlyDance will be swinging, swaying and maybe even shim-shamming through the Heritage Park fountain Saturday. OlyDance’s sixth annual Fountain Dance happens from 1 to 4 p.m. at the fountain, 711 Capitol Way S, Olympia. All are welcome to the free dance party, though those who want to join the dance should be prepared to get wet. Find out more at tuesdayswing.com.

Aug. 3-4

Pixie Dust promises escape from everyday

Hey, Tinkerbell swore by the stuff, right? Whether or not any actual pixie magic is involved, Olympia’s third annual Pixie Dust Festival aims to create a magical experience with music, art, dance, colorfully illuminated forest trails and more. The festival — which includes a DJ set by Bibi McGill, a yoga teacher who was Beyoncé’s lead guitarist and musical director for eight years — stretches from noon Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Farm, 8213 Steamboat Island Road, Olympia. It’s only for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $65 and include camping. Get the scoop at pixiedustfestival.com.

Aug. 4

Visit with a vampire

“The Bubble,” Elizabeth Lord and Lauren O’Neill’s occasional game show/variety show hybrid, returns Sunday with its trademark mix of songs and stories celebrating and satirizing the bubble that is Olympia. This episode features special guest Rand the Vampire (aka Richard Johnson), an “enchanted performance artist,” according to the news release, who does burlesque and dances with feathers or a large balloon. If that piques your curiosity — or you’re simply looking for an evening of exploring what makes Olympia unique — check out the dynamic duo and their fanged friend at 7 p.m. at Cryptatropa Bar, 421 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. The show is open only to ages 21 and older. A $10 donation is suggested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Find out more at professionaltalker.com.

Aug. 5

‘What the World Needs Now’

The answer is “love, sweet love,” and the reference is to the 1965 hit by composer Burt Bacharach, whose sweet songs will be in the spotlight Monday. The Dmitri Matheny Group and vocalist Holly Pyle will pay tribute to the celebrated composer’s uplifting oeuvre at 8 p.m. Monday at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Matheny and company will cover such classics as “Close to You” and “Alfie.” (No word on whether they plan to play “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” but really, how could they not?) The suggested donation for admission is $5-$25. Find out more at dmitrimatheny.com.