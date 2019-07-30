Thurston County Fair offers new experiences and old favorites

Harley, 4, and Jayden Hernandez, 11, learn proper goat grooming technique from Rachel Beck, 19. hsmith@theolympian.

The 2019 Thurston County Fair kicks off Wednesday, treating crowds to rides, fair food, arts, crafts and animal shows, and a couple new events aimed at keeping both kids and adults entertained.

“We have a little something for everybody here,” Fair Coordinator Theresa Reid said Tuesday.

For the first time, the fair will host a Battle of the Bands, with elimination rounds on Thursday and Friday, and the final battle Saturday. First place will get $1,000, with second place earning $500.

Also new this year is The Butterfly Encounter. “It’s an exhibit where kids and adults can go inside and walk around with the butterflies,” Reid said. Kids and parents can feed butterflies nectar, and hang out as the insects fly around their enclosure.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The fair also is hosting Reptile Isle, a traveling show that allows crowds to meet real-life reptiles to “expose as many people as possible to a variety of exotic animals in a controlled manner so they themselves can discover these animals are treasures to be loved and protected for generations to come,” according to the company’s website. There will be shows three times a day at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. but tortoises will be on display all day.

Heading into the weekend, the fair is bringing back a special tasting event just for adults. The Savor South Sound event put on by Northwest Beerwerks and Thurston Bountiful Byway will offer local beers and wines, along with up to 10 different taste tests for attendees 21 and older.

On Sunday, the fair will host Throwback Thurston County, an event where historical societies throughout the region — including the Olympia Historical Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the State Archives —will be educating fair-goers on the region’s history.

As is always the case, kids and families will be able to watch 4-H and FFA members show a wide array of animals in competition throughout the week. Pigs, goats, sheep, cows, rabbits, horses, cats, dogs, llamas and alpacas were already filling up barns at the fairgrounds Tuesday.

The fair also will again host the Funtastic Traveling Shows, a mobile carnival that sets up at the fair every year. Attendees will be able to spin, swing, and soar on the many rides set up at the fairgrounds. Families also can enjoy traditional carnival games, along with sack races, an alpaca toss, and nail driving contests held throughout the day next to Heritage Hall.

Attendees can check out quilts, photography, baking, and other craft competitions in the exhibition halls.

Overall, the fair board strives to represent many aspects of Thurston County and capture everyone’s attention on their visit. “We like to represent all phases and that’s our goal — to be able to show economically, agriculturally, and just be a showplace for the county,” Reid said.

Tickets are $1 for all ages on Wednesday with the donation of one non-perishable food item per person. On Thursday, Kids Day, admission is $2 for all kids 14 and younger. On Friday, admission is $2 for those with Military ID.

For a complete list of events and parking information, visit the Thurston County Fair’s website. The fair is located at 3054 Carpenter Road, Lacey.