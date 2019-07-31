PJs in the park. South Sound offers many chances to see movies outside this summer

A crowd at Lacey’s Huntamer Park watches “The Incredibles.” Courtesy of Lacey Parks & Recreation

Ah, summer, the mostly sunny season when a Northwesterner’s fancy turns to outdoor fun. It’s the time for hiking, kayaking, picnicking — and movies.

“There’s just something about seeing a movie outside,” said Marisa Worden of Tumwater Parks & Recreation, which kicks off its summer movie series Friday at Tumwater Valley Golf Course. “You get a little bit of nature with your movie.”

“Sure, you can watch movies at home on your TV, but when you join together with your family and friends, with others in the community, and watch a movie in the park, you get to experience the fun together,” said Jeannette Sieler of Lacey Parks & Recreation, whose summer movie series is already in full swing.

A night in the park is cool, she said — literally as well as figuratively.

“When it’s 85 or 90 degrees during the day and you come out to the park and it’s still warm, it’s so much better than sitting in your house,” Sieler told The Olympian. “It’s green, and there are trees, and there’s a breeze.”

Part of the charm of movies in the park is the opportunity to pack a picnic, though snacks are available for purchase in Lacey and Tumwater and in West Central Park in west Olympia, which is hosting one movie night this summer.

It’s also fun for kids to run around and play before the films and then get cozy to watch. Pajamas, though optional, are welcome.

“Kids get a big kick out of being in the park at night in their PJs, snuggled up and seeing the show on the giant screen,” Sieler said. “It’s a great summer memory.”

Worden likened the experience to heading to a drive-in movie.

That flavor of summer cinema, far less common than it once was, is still available nearby, at the Skyline Drive-In in Shelton.

Ready to head to the great outdoors? Here’s a roundup of al fresco film-watching options:

In Lacey

The city’s Lacey in Tune offers free concerts and films starting at 7 p.m. Saturdays in Huntamer Park, 629 Woodland Square Loop SE. Films begin at dusk. Find out more at 360-491-0857 or ci.lacey.wa.us/living-in-lacey/the-community/arts-and-events.

Aug. 3: Larry G. Jones, Vegas musical impersonator, and “The Greatest Showman”

Larry G. Jones, Vegas musical impersonator, and “The Greatest Showman” Aug. 10: Beatniks, ’60s and ’70s rock and roll, and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

In Olympia

West Central Park, a nonprofit community park, is focusing more on concerts this summer but will offer one free film. “The Greatest Showman” will screen at dusk on Aug. 30 at the park at 1919 Harrison Ave NW.

In Tumwater

The city’s annual Screen on the Green starts Friday. Free films begin at dusk at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE, with seating beginning at 7:30 p.m. Find out more at 360-754-4160 or https://www.ci.tumwater.wa.us/departments/parks-recreation/classes-programs-sports/special-events/screen-on-the-green.

Aug. 2: “LEGO Movie 2”

“LEGO Movie 2” Aug. 9: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” Aug. 16: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Aug. 23: “Incredibles 2”

In Shelton

The Skyline Drive-In, 182 SE Brewer Road, will screen “Hobbs & Shaw” beginning Friday, Aug. 2. Gates open at 8 p.m. and films begin at dusk. Tickets are $8, $3 for children 6-11 and free for youngsters 5 and younger. Find out more at 360-426-4707 or skylinedrive-in.com.