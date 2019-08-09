Fun events and things to do this week in Thurston County

What’s Happening in the South Sound Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound.

Aug. 9-11

‘A Grand Night for Singing’ — and picnicking

Olympia Musical Theatre wraps up its Picnic Theatre season this weekend with the Rodgers & Hammerstein revue “A Grand Night for Singing.” The Tony-nominated musical, featuring songs from such classics as “Oklahoma” and “The Sound of Music” plus many of the dynamic Broadway duo’s lesser-known works. “To quote a Hammerstein lyric, I think listening to these wonderful songs with the summer breeze blowing across the water as the sun sets will truly be an ‘Enchanted Evening,’ ” Troy Arnold Fisher, the company’s artistic director, told the Olympian. Take in the tunes — and the view — at 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Admission is free, with donations appreciated. Find out more at olympiamusicaltheatre.org.

Aug. 10

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Do the crawl

If you’d love a good reason — other than national and world events — to spend a day drinking, August is your lucky month. Sandwiched neatly between Aug. 3’s Olympia Brew Fest and Aug. 17’s Tumwater Artesian Brewfest is the 11th annual Olympia Pub Crawl. Set for Saturday, the crawl is a benefit for the Seattle Children’s Hospital, so you can feel virtuous as you stroll from bar to bar. (Watch how much you imbibe if you want to avoid literal crawling.) The fun kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Society, 120 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia, and goes till midnight. Advance tickets are $30 and are available at databarevents.com/olypubcrawl and from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jake’s on Fourth, 311 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Same-day tickets are available from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at The Society. Tickets include a passport of featured bars, which will be celebrating with drink and food specials, and a T-shirt or tank top while supplies last. Get details at databarevents.com/olypubcrawl or facebook.com/OlympiaPubCrawl.

Aug. 10

Down on the farm

Meet horses, goats and peacocks, eat a farm-to-table dinner al fresco and check out the comedy of Olympia standup (and standup guy) Sam Miller. All that — along with a live auction — is on the menu Saturday at Nature Nurtures Farm, a nonprofit that offers children and teens the benefit of building relationships with, as the farm website puts it, “non-human animals.” The “It Takes a Farm” Gala fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. at the farm, 406 Delphi Road SW, Olympia. Tickets, offered on a sliding scale of $35-$100, must be purchased in advance at naturenurturesfarm.org.

Aug. 10

They got the beat

It was too difficult to resist a reference to The Go-Go’s hit “We Got the Beat” when writing about Seattle cover band The Beatniks, playing Saturday in Lacey. To be clear, The Beatniks do not, so far as The Olympian can ascertain, play that or any other songs by the ’80s girl group (although the website does say, “The Beatniks will try almost anything, so request your favorite”). The band is heavily Beatles-inspired but also plays songs ranging from Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” to Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walking.” Check out the concert, part of Lacey in Tune, at 7 p.m. in Huntamer Park, 629 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. After the show, arachnophiles and those looking out for a hero can stick around for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” It’s all free. Find out more at 360-491-0857 or ci.lacey.wa.us/living-in-lacey/the-community/arts-and-events.

Aug. 10

Once upon a time in Olympia

The South Sound Story Guild’s annual Stories in the Park, Stories in the Dark is designed to entertain all ages. The guild’s storytellers will begin with tamer tales for all ages and then move on to spookier and more dramatic offerings best suited for older children and adults. There’ll be sing-along songs, too. The free event begins at 7 p.m. Saturday in Priest Point Park, 2600 East Bay Drive NE, Olympia. (There’ll be signs on the way to the story spot.) The guild recommends that listeners bring blankets, chairs, flashlights, snacks and mosquito repellent. Find out more at southsoundstory.org or sssg.info@gmail.com.

Aug. 12

Greta Jane is back

Four years after her last Olympia concert, beloved jazz singer Greta Jane Pedersen will once again take the stage Monday at Rhythm & Rye. Pedersen — whose Greta Jane Quartet launched Monday jazz nights in 2009, when R&R was still the Royal Lounge — left town in 2015 to travel the world. She did just that, performing in 11 countries in the course of a year before landing in Seattle, now her home. “This will be my first jazz concert in few years, outside of an occasional lovely wedding,” she told The Olympian. And it won’t be her last; her legions of South Sound fans can look forward to occasional local concerts. Monday, she’ll again be performing as part of a quartet, including original Greta Jane Quartet guitarist and Olympia musical mainstay Vince Brown along with Cooper Schlegel on bass and Ninee Petchprapa Wolf on flute and woodwinds. A $5-$25 donation is suggested for the concert, beginning at 8 p.m. at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Find out more at gretajane.com or vincebrownmusic.com.

Aug. 13-18

Fair thee well

Life might not be fair — but summer sure is. Next week’s location for food on a stick, rides, animals and much more is Chehalis, where the Southwest Washington Fair gets underway Tuesday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 18. Among the attractions are a Diaper Derby race for babies, watermelon- and pie-eating contests and a lineup of tribute bands kicking off with High Tide (playing the music of The Beach Boys on Wednesday) and Pleasant Valley Sunday (paying homage to The Monkees on Thursday). There’s also, no kidding, cage fighting. Check it out at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave. Chehalis. Tickets are $4-$10. Get all the details at 360-740-1495 or southwestwashingtonfair.org.