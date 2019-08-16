Fun things to do this week in Thurston County

What’s Happening in the South Sound Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound.

Aug. 16-19

Just how happy is a hen?

That’s the question raised by the Southwest Washington Fair, whose theme, in honor of its 110th year, is: “Happy as a Hen, Come Celebrate 110.” Maybe the fair folks are thinking of the chickens that lay those happy eggs? It’s something to ponder as you check out the animal exhibits, wait for your turn at a carnival ride or listen to music by such creatively named bands as Patrimony (playing the music of Pat Benatar) and Zepparella ( an all-female tribute to Led Zeppelin). Both concerts happen Saturday, and both are free with fair admission. The fair continues through Sunday at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave. Chehalis. Tickets are $4-$10. Get all the details at 360-740-1495 or southwestwashingtonfair.org.

Aug. 16-25

A world of wordplay

“The Phantom Tollbooth,” opening Friday at Olympia Family Theater, is a mysterious toy that grants access to The Lands Beyond — where the oft-bored Milo meets the Whether Man and the Mathemagician and befriends Tock, a watchdog with a timepiece for a belly. The play, based on Norton Juster’s beloved book, has an all-youth cast. Witness the wackiness at 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 25 at the theater, 612 Fourth Ave E., Olympia. Tickets are $12. Dive into the details at 360-570-1638 or olyft.org.

Aug. 16-31

‘Tempest’ by the water

“The Tempest,” a Shakespearean romance beginning with a shipwreck, gets an appropriate backdrop at Port Plaza. In its opening weekend, the show, directed by Kate Ayers and starring such well-known local actors as Brian Tyrrell, is a short take on the classic play, packing the action into 70 minutes or so. Soak in the adventures of the sprite Ariel and the monstrous Caliban at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Aug. 22, 23 and 29-31 at Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. It’s free. Find out more at thetempestolympia.com.

Aug. 17

Pets on parade

Downtown will be going to the dogs — and the cats, the rabbits and the horses and so on — Sunday during The Olympian’s Pet Parade. The 90th annual parade is unfailingly cute and often comical, featuring kids and pets all dressed up and ready to win prizes. This year’s theme: Superheroes. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Heritage Park, 330 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia, and ends at Sylvester Park, 615 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Participants should arrive at Heritage Park at 8 a.m. to get ready for judging. It’s free, with pet-food donations accepted for Concern for Animals. For more information, call 360-357-0745.

Aug. 17

See — and sip — what’s brewing

It’s no surprise that Saturday’s Tumwater Artesian Brewfest will showcase an abundance of beer along with cider, wine, mead and even alcoholic kombucha. The festival also promises super-sized ping pong, putt-putt golf, dueling pianos, foot-long corn dogs and more. Get your fill of eating, drinking and merrymaking from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Tumwater Valley Golf Club, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE, Tumwater. It’s open only to ages 21 and older, of course. Tickets are $10-$25 online through 11 p.m. Friday and $15-$30 at the gate, plus $5 for parking. Learn more at tumwaterartesianbrewfest.com.

Aug. 17

Dance: The next generation

Ballet Northwest’s Young Choreographers Showcase invites passionate young dancers to put their visions on stage. The eighth annual showcase, set for Saturday, showcases 13 world-premiere dances created by student choreographers. The dances, staged with professional lighting and costumes, are in a range of styles including ballet, contemporary, modern and jazz. The movement begins at 7 p.m. at the Minnaert Center for the Performing Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $15. Get details at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.

Aug. 21

Catch it while you can

Summer isn’t over yet, but it’s on the wane. One sign of that is that the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s Music in the Park is coming to an end. The summer music series wraps up Wednesday with a performance by Olympia’s own Ethan Tucker Band. Singer-songwriter and all-round nice guy Tucker has made quite a name for himself, what with competing on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2016 and performing with Jimmy Cliff, Buddy Guy and Michael Franti, who’s compared Tucker to Ben Harper, Jack Johnson and John Lee Hooker. The tunes begin at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park at Legion and Capitol. It’s free. Find out more at downtownolympia.org.

Aug. 22-Sept. 14

Hello, ‘Blackbird’

Harlequin Productions’ “Blackbird,” opening Thursday, is definitely an intense show. In fact, actor Jeff Daniels, who starred in the Broadway production, has called the 2016 Tony nominee a “soul-scorcher,” “brutally unforgiving” and “full of terrible truths.” The story of two people who are connected by a disturbing event in their past, David Harrower’s drama includes discussions of sex and sexual assault and is recommended for theatergoers 14 and older, with guidance suggested for those under 18. Performances continue through Sept. 14 at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $35, $32 for seniors and military, $20 for students and youth; for the Aug. 28 performance, pay what you can. Get details at 360-786-0151 or harlequinproductions.org.