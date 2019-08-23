Fun events and things to do this week in South Sound

Maceo Parker and his band will play at the Capitol Theater on Tuesday night. Luna Melt will open. Courtesy of Maceo Park

Aug. 23-25

Savor the stinky stuff

Some say it stinks, but gobs of gourmets and gourmands can’t get enough garlic. The bulb some call the stinking rose will be in the spotlight this weekend at the 23rd annual Washington State Garlic Fest. Learn about garlic, meet festival mascot Garlicious (yes, he’s a giant bulb of garlic), listen to music and — if you dare — taste such treats as garlic ice cream and garlic cotton candy. It all happens from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. Tickets are $5 per day or $10 for all three, with children younger than 5 admitted free. Find out more at 360-740-1495 or wastategarlicfest.com.

Aug. 23

Sweet seaside songs

Music in the Park has wrapped up for the season, but it’s not too late to enjoy a concert al fresco. Those craving traditional tunes might want to start the weekend with the three-part harmonies of Olympia’s Yodelady. The old-timey trio — just back from playing in Ireland — will be singing and swinging from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave. NE, Olympia. This summer’s penultimate Friday Night at the Marina also features beer by Matchless Brewing. The music is free; the beer is not. Get details at 360-357-5670 or bostonharbormarina.com.

Aug. 23

Superhero shenanigans

Time is running out for this summer’s outdoor movies. Tumwater’s Screen on the Green wraps up Friday with “Incredibles 2,” the further adventures of Pixar’s animated super family. The PG-rated movie, which finds super-mom Helen (voiced by Holly Hunter) taking the lead, will be on the big screen beginning at dusk at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE, Tumwater. Seating begins at 7:30 p.m. Find out more at 360-754-4160 or ci.tumwater.wa.us/departments/parks-recreation/classes-programs-sports/special-events/screen-on-the-green.

Aug. 23-Sept. 14

Startling story on stage

Harlequin Productions describes its latest offering, “Blackbird,” as startling. David Harrower’s Tony-nominated drama, which includes discussion of sex and sexual assault, is a story that needs to be told, said Harlequin artistic director Aaron Lamb. “ ‘Blackbird’ highlights a place where we are in society that we need to acknowledge, face, own and fix,” he told The Olympian. The company recommends the show for theatergoers 14 and older, with guidance suggested for those under 18. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday plus Aug. 29-31 and Sept. 5-7 and 12-14 and at 2 p.m. Sunday plus Sept. 1 and 8 at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $20-$35; for the Wednesday performance, pay what you can. Get details at 360-786-0151 or harlequinproductions.org.

Aug. 24

Strutting like the Stray Cats

Another of this weekend’s outdoor entertainment opportunities happens Saturday, when West Central Park hosts another of its summer Saturday concerts. From 7 to 10 p.m., The Roostertails — whose love for rockabilly extends from Elvis Presley to The Stray Cats and beyond — will be rocking the nonprofit community park at 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. The concert is free, with donations appreciated. Get details at aparkforus.org or wcp@aparkforus.org.

Aug. 24

Show of stamina

It would be a feat of fortitude to spend eight hours listening to the 448-page Mueller Report — though it helps that those reading the redacted report on Saturday in Olympia will include notable local actors along with the likes of Congressman Denny Heck and Mayor Cheryl Selby. Fortunately, dropping in to the marathon reading is not only acceptable but expected. Find out what the special counsel had to say about Russian involvement in the last presidential election and about obstruction of justice between 1 and 9 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The production is free and will be followed by an informal Q&A at Rumors Wine Bar, 430 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Get more information at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.

Aug. 27

Soulful saxman

Maceo Parker, a soul stalwart and founding father of funk, makes a stop in Olympia Tuesday. The skilled saxophonist and his band are touring in support of 2018’s “It’s All About Love,” about which he’s said, “We all could use a little more love in the world.” Olympia’s Luna Melt opens the show, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia; doors open at 7. Tickets are $35-$45. Find out more at 360-754-6670 or olympiafilmsociety.org.