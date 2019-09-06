Fun events and things to do this weekend in Thurston County

Jill in yellow by Suzette Rangel is part of the “Oh Snap” exhibit at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts. Courtesy photo

Sept. 6

An art show for all

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts’ latest art show celebrates the art of the snapshot. All comers were invited to submit snaps taken with cell-phone cameras for Refocus Oly’s “Oh Snap,” which opens with a reception from 6 to 7:30 Friday at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The exhibit continues through Oct. 27. The gallery is open by appointment only from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and to ticketholders one hour prior to an event. Admission is free. Get details at washingtoncenter.org or refocusoly.org.

Sept. 6

Story time for grownups

Library story times are typically aimed at little ones, but the Olympia Timberland Library has a monthly one aimed at adults. “Listen Here” offers a lunch-sized portion of short fiction read by Corey Snow, a professional audiobook reader. Hear what Snow and the librarians have in store for you at 12:10 p.m. Friday at the library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. It’s free, and listeners are welcome to bring their lunches, knitting, etc. Get details at 360-352-0595 or trl.org.

Sept. 6

Something completely different for grown-up ‘girls’

The name “Girls’ Night Out” isn’t exactly appropriate — and in this case, it’s a clue that the experience is none too appropriate either. It’s a traveling show involving scantily clad men, all apparently sporting the muscle definition of superhero action figures. The action figures will be showing their stuff — to such a degree that the show is open only to those 21 and older — at 8 p.m. Friday at the Sampan Restaurant & Grill, 922 Hensley St. NE, Olympia. Tickets are $21.95-$74.95. Those wanting to see what the show’s website bills as “a whirlwind of sexy goodness” can purchase them at tickets.girlsnightouttheshow.com.

Sept. 7

Another grownup story time … at a bar

Some of South Sound’s best storytellers compete for bragging rights Saturday, when StoryOly hosts its fourth annual Grand Slam, which pits the story slam’s monthly winners against one another to tell the most riveting, touching or funniest tale — and all of the stories must be true. The event also features music by Michelle Albany & The Mystics, who play fiddle-driven klezmer, Balkan, Sephardic and Eastern swing tunes. Jack-of-all-theatrical-trades Elizabeth Lord serves as master of ceremonies. Tickets ($10-$20) are available in advance this year at brownpapertickets.com/event/4304174, and there’ll be some at the door, too, but be prepared to come early and stand in what is typically a very long line. The tales and tunes begin at 8 p.m. at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Get more information at storyoly.com.

Sept. 7

Beer and beyond

Brats, Brews & Bands might put bands last in the name, but organizers of the Gateway Rotary Club’s seventh annual fundraiser are all about the music. This year, the festival features four stages of entertainment, with a lineup that is a little bit country, a little bit rock ’n’ roll, a little bit local and a little bit regional. It also features menu options besides bratwurst and beverages other than beer. Eat, drink and listen from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Hub, 676 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. Tickets are $10 and $15. Check out the lineup and menu at bratsbrewsandbands.com.

Sept. 7

Play preparing for takeoff

There’s quite a bit of buzz about “The Originals,” a play about the first women to fly for the U.S. military. Written by Tamara Keeton and Katherine Kelly of Olympia, the play will be produced in October at the Olympic Flight Museum. But those who want to learn about the pioneering women who served during World War II can get a preview at 7 p.m. Saturday, when there’ll be a staged reading at New Traditions Fair Trade Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Admission is free, with a $10 donation suggested. Find out more at facebook.com/TheOriginalsThePlay.