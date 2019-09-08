Tickets to go on sale for just-announced Pink Martini concert in Olympia

Portland’s Pink Martini and China Forbes will perform at Olympia’s Washington Center for the Performing Arts on April 9. Courtesy of the Washington Center for the Performing Arts

Portland’s Pink Martini is returning to Olympia’s Washington Center for the Performing Arts with China Forbes for a concert at 7:30 p.m. April 9, and tickets go on sale in the next couple of weeks.

Pink Martini’s “little orchestra” has sold over 3 million albums of their music that draws inspiration from the romantic Hollywood musicals of the 1940s and ‘50s and crosses genres to make an eclectic sound. Their arrangements include Latin music, jazz, cabaret and cinema scores.

Tickets cost between $129 and $64. Friends of the Center can get tickets through a presale at noon Tuesday, Sept. 10. General tickets go on sale at noon Tuesday, Sept. 17.

For more information, call the box office at 360-753-8586. The Washington Center is at 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia.