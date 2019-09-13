Fun events and things to do this week in Thurston County

Actors Frank Lawler and Colleen Litchfield perform a scene from David Harrower’s “Blackbird,” running through this weekend at Harlequin Productions’ State Theater in downtown Olympia. Courtesy of Harlequin Productions

Sept. 13-29

Of Hitler and Hollywood

“The Consult, the Tramp and America’s Sweetheart,” opening Friday at Olympia Little Theatre, concerns the making of Charlie Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator.” John Morogiello’s comedy, which blends history and fantasy, finds Chaplin and studio head/actress Mary Pickford, the sweetheart of the title, facing opposition from the German consul, a proud Nazi who wants to block the making of the controversial film. Kendra Malm, the theater’s artistic manager, directs. Performances happen at 7:25 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 1:55 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 29 at the theater, 1925 Miller Ave NE, Olympia. Tickets are $9-$15. Get more details at 360-786-9484 or olympialittletheater.org.

Sept. 13 and 14

Dive into a dark drama — or wine and dine

This weekend, Harlequin Productions offers theater mavens two very different entertainment options — an intense and disturbing on-stage drama and a festive fundraiser. This is the final weekend for the theater’s “Blackbird,” about a sexual-assault survivor confronting the man who abused her 15 years before. “Although not easy to take, it is theater at its best,” Olympia theater critic Alec Clayton wrote of the show, which is recommended for ages 14 and older, with guidance for those younger than 18. The final performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $20-$35. Also on Friday, the theater company is throwing a party — its Uncorked fundraiser, which combines food, bubbly, auctions and a chance to learn more about the theater’s artistic direction. Uncorked happens from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Heritage Room, 604 Water St. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $75. Find out more about both show and fundraiser and get tickets at 360-786-0151 or harlequinproductions.org.

Sept. 13-28

Beaucoup Bigfoot

It seems that South Sound Sasquatch seekers just can’t get enough of the furry fellow. The traveling exhibit “Sasquatch Revealed” — said to be the largest collection of Bigfoot-related art and artifacts ever assembled — has been such a hit in Lacey that the city has extended its stay through Sept. 28. The exhibit doesn’t dive into whether or not the creature actually exists, the Lacey Museum’s Marisa Merkel told the Olympian. “The goal is to discuss the phenomena as we know it, all the way from scientific footprint casts down to postage stamps and bumper stickers,” said Merkel, who admits to being “a huge fan of Sasquatch.” Check out the main exhibit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at the Lacey Museum, 829 Lacey St. SE, and additional displays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE. It’s free. Uncover more details at laceymuseum.org.

Sept. 14

Dancers enter the chamber

Olympia-based chamber-music series Emerald City Music opens its fourth season Saturday with “Tale Retold,” which combines music and dance to tell soldiers’ stories. On the program are a reimagining of Stravinsky’s classic “The Soldier’s Tale” and “Her Story of a Soldier,” a world premiere by Seattle composer Angelique Poteat. Dancers from American Ballet Theatre and NYC Ballet will join the musicians on stage at 7:30 p.m. at The Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $10-$44. Learn more at 360-753-8586 or emeraldcitymusic.org.

Sept. 14

Reach out with postcards

Postcards for Kindness is a campaign aiming to offer support and hope to the people of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, both of which were the sites of mass shootings last month. “I was inspired to do this when I heard a story of a girl in El Paso who is scared to leave her house now, because she thinks the world is only full of bad people,” wrote Rebecca Davis, the founder of Postcards for Kindness Facebook page. Anyone can participate in the campaign. In Olympia, Browsers Bookshop and Sunday Assembly Olympia, a secular group focused on community and service, are hosting a postcard party from 3:30 to 5:30 Saturday at Browsers, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. You’ll need to provide your own postcards; Sunday Assembly will cover postage and do the mailing. Donations of stamps, money to buy stamps and refreshments are welcome. Find out more at browsersolympia.com or sundayassemblyolympia.org.

Sept. 14

Of melanin and ‘Mischief’

“Mischief,” happening Saturday, is subtitled “A Melanated Burlesque and Variety Show.” In other words, it’s a show put on by performers of color — those whose skin has more melanin. Among the featured artists is the Olympia burlesque dancer known as Perlita Picante, well known for her work with Rock Candy Burlesque. On the second Saturday of every other month, Picante and friends stir up some saucy mischief while, as the promotional material puts it, working to promote equity and equality and to bring “color balance to your life.” The sassy and socially conscious show — hosted by Dahlia Kash, who describes herself as “the Mocha Mae West” — gets underway at 8 p.m. at Octapas Café, 414 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. It’s open only to those 21 and older, and tickets are $20-$25 in advance at septmischief.bpt.me or $25-$30 at the door. Get more information at lahotperlita.com.

Sept. 14 and 15

Fresh and local

The Olympia Film Society’s first Locals Only Film Festival celebrates the hard work of Pacific Northwest filmmakers, showcasing their work and offering learning opportunities, too. Happening Saturday and Sunday, the fest includes a Northwest Film Forum film sampler, a workshop, a local shorts showcase and screenings of several Washington-made films, including “Skim It,” about skim boarders seeking wisdom from a beach guru, and “Emergency Labyrinth,” a 30-minute animation created a sheet of paper nearly 40 feet long. Screenings are $6-$9; for the film forum program and the workshop, a $5 donation is suggested. Full program details are available at olympiafilmsociety.org, or call 360-754-6670.