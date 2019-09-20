Fun events and things to do this week in Thurston (and Lewis) counties

Irish bluegrass quartet Jig Jam will play at Rhythm & Rye Thursday night. Courtesy photo

Sept. 21

Peace out in the park

There are festivals, it seems, for just about everything, including UFOs (in Lacey), lentils (in Pullman), duct tape (Avon, Ohio) and — are you ready? — testicles (Clinton, Montana). On Saturday, there’s a new festival in Olympia for something fundamental: It’s the Peace Day Festival, hosted by Interfaith Works and Concerned Clergy of Olympia. The festival, celebrating the United Nation’s International Day of Peace, will include games, face painting, opportunities to make origami doves and friendship bracelets, singing and a vigil for peace. The free festival happens from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Sylvester Park, 600 Capitol Way S., Olympia. To find out more, call 360-357-7224, or email office@interfaithworks.org.

Sept. 21

New Traditions’ new tradition

New Traditions Café and Fair Trade Gallery is celebrating peace Saturday with its first Peace on the Move, a 5K run/walk/stroll around Capitol Lake. The event is a fundraiser to help keep the café and shop — which is also serves as a gathering place, a music venue and a marketplace for artisans from developing countries — going strong while owners Jody Mackey and Stacy Muguet work toward a more sustainable business model. The run/walk/stroll begins at 7:30 a.m. at New Traditions, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Registration is $30 and closes at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/WA/Olympia/PeaceMoves, and get more information about Traditions at newtraditionsfairtrade.com, or call 360-705-2819.

Sept. 21

Chehalis is a little out there

On Saturday there’ll be some mysterious happenings in Chehalis. The Lewis County Historical Museum is hosting its first Flying Saucer Party, inspired by pilot Kenneth Arnold’s 1947 sighting of what he described as “flying saucers” while he was flying from Chehalis to Yakima. The event includes exhibits, films, art, music, activities for kids and speakers, including Arnold’s granddaughter Shanelle Schanz. Events happen at the museum, 599 NW Front Way, Chehalis, and nearby locations. VIP tickets are $55 for the day; prices for individual events and exhibits range from free to $10. Get the scoop on the saucers at flyingsaucerparty.org, or call the museum at 360-748-0831.

Sept. 21, 22 and 28

An old-fashioned online love affair

These days, those looking for love (or something more fleeting) can connect via an ever-evolving array of apps. But the Internet was facilitating connections way before all that, as the classic Meg Ryan-Tom Hanks romance “You’ve Got Mail” proves. Well, the story of the unlikely love that blossoms between Ryan’s indie bookstore owner and Hanks’ corporate chain-store guy is back for a limited engagement in Olympia. Check it out on 35-mm film at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday or 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. The first screening will feature an introduction by Browsers Bookshop owner Andrea Griffith — who is, not surprisingly, a fan of the film. Tickets are $6-$9. Read all about it at ofs.org, or call 360-754-6670.

Sept. 22

Get there early for ‘There, There’

This year’s Timberland Reads Together selection, “There, There,” is a celebrated bestseller, and a big crowd is expected for author Tommy Orange’s Olympia appearance Sunday. “There, There,” about the lives of urban Native Americans, was chosen as one of the 10 best books of 2018 by The New York Times and won the 2019 PEN/Hemingway Award for a Debut Novel — and the Timberland Regional Library selected the book as its 2019 read when the buzz had just begun. “We are really lucky to get him,” the library’s Trisha Cronin told The Olympian. The talk, to be held at 7 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, is free, but Cronin suggests arriving early, as Orange’s appearance Friday in Tacoma is sold out. Get details on all of the Timberland Reads Together events at trl.org.

Sept. 25

They call it iGrass

What, you are almost certainly asking yourself, is that? An app that attempts to induce relaxation and mild hallucinogen effects? It’s actually a neologism for the musical mix of Irish and bluegrass. And you can hear it for yourself Wednesday, when Jig Jam visits Olympia. The international award-winning Irish quartet will play at 8 p.m. at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. The cover charge is $7. Read more about it (and listen to the music) at jigjam.ie, or call the bar at 360-705-0760 for more information.

