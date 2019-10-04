Fun events and things to do this weekend in South Sound

Shuckers Ken Wiegardt, Oliver Gray, Anthony Pane and Charlie Skillings (left-right) join fellow competitors Caterina Pop Mendoza and Alejandro Pablo Martin as they set to speed through their allotted 24 oysters during the West Coast Oyster Shucking Competition at the 37th Annual Oysterfest near Shelton. The contestants were judged not only on speed but also their final presentation on plate. Sponsored by the Skookum Rotary, Oysterfest draws thousands annually for the two-day event that also features a variety of vendors, food, music children’s activities and, of course, shellfish. Olympian file photo

Oct. 4-6

Ooh, oysters

Oyster lovers have plenty to celebrate this weekend, when the Shelton Skookum Rotary Club Foundation hosts the 38th annual OysterFest. Festivalgoers can wine — or drink microbrews — and dine, listen to music, watch the West Coast Oyster Shucking Championship and suck down some freshly shucked oysters. The festival happens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sanderson Field, 250 W. Sanderson Way, Shelton. Tickets are $7, with children under 7 admitted free. If you can’t wait to start slurping, the Rotary kicks things off with OysterFunk from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday in the OysterFest beer garden. Featuring the music of The Varmints, OysterFunk is open only to those 21 and older. Tickets are $5. Find out more at 360-426-1681 or oysterfest.org.

Mmmmmm oysters. Get some to eat, watch them get shucked, or both, at this weekend’s Oysterfest. Getty stock image

Oct. 4-12

To tell the truth

For the next two weekends, Goldfinch Productions presents a play about a man who’s disgusted by the duplicity of modern society and vows to tell only the truth, regardless of the consequences. Timely as that topic is, the play in question is Moliere’s classic “The Misanthrope,” written in 1666. The new Lacey-based Goldfinch — its first production was July’s “As You Like It” — is setting the sharp-tongued satire in 2101, artistic director Kevin McManus told The Olympian. In another twist, McManus cast the show without regard to gender: More than half of the roles are played by actors whose gender doesn’t match that of their character. Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 12 in Room 332 of the Communications Building at The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia. Tickets are $15-$17. Get details and tickets at goldfinchproductions.org, or call 360-584-2127.

Jonathan Hart (left) and Zacchaeus Vines rehearse for Goldfinch Productions’ ”The Misanthrope.” Courtesy of Goldfinch Productions

Oct. 4-26

Wicked and well-dressed ‘Women’

Romantic rivalry and gossip abound in Harlequin Productions’ “The Women,” in its opening weekend. Set in 1936 Manhattan, Clare Boothe Luce’s play is peopled with wealthy socialites and the women who serve them. The theater is promising wicked, juicy fun along with elaborate sets and a parade of lavish costumes. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus Oct. 9-12, 17-19 and 24-26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus Oct. 13 and 20, at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $35, $32 for seniors and military, $20 for students and youth; for the Oct. 9 performance, pay what you can. Find out more and buy tickets at harlequinproductions.org, or call 360-786-0151.

Oct. 5

Return of the king

The king salmon, the largest Pacific salmon species, have returned to the rivers to spawn, and Stream Team is feting the fish Saturday with its annual Return of the Chinook Celebration. Learn about these grand fish, which weight up to 100 pounds, and do salmon-themed craft projects from noon to 4 p.m. at the newly renamed Brewery Park at Tumwater Falls, 110 Deschutes Way SW, Tumwater. It’s free. Get details at streamteam.info.

A light overcast on the flowing Deschutes River waters make for great viewing of the returning salmon at the newly renamed Brewery Park at Tumwater Falls. The Return of the Chinook celebration will take place at the park on Saturday afternoon. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Oct. 5

Dig dinosaurs?

The prehistoric giants are in the spotlight at Lacey’s 2019 Children’s Day. The annual festival features games, activities, crafts, food and entertainment, and it’s all free. The festival happens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Huntamer Park, 629 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. For more information, call Lacey Parks and Recreation at 360-491-0857 or the Lacey Timberland Library at 360-491-3860.

Damon McDermitt of Lacey prowls the games and bounce houses in his Ninja Turtle costume during the 2012 Lacey Children’s Day celebration at Huntamer Park in Lacey. The celebration returns Saturday. Tony Overman Olympian file photo

Oct. 5

Celebrating 80 years of theater

Olympia Little Theatre, Olympia’s oldest live theater, has been entertaining theatergoers since 1939. Saturday, the company is marking the milestone with a birthday party featuring bubbly, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, a silent auction and more. The festivities happen from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the theater, 1925 Miller Ave. NE, Olympia. Tickets are $25 at the door. Find out more at 360-786-9484 or olympialittletheater.org.

Oct. 6

Harmonic convergence

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” the concert-style touring musical about Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s days as a duo, is Olympia bound. A hit on London’s West End, it includes the pair’s biggest hits and tells the story of their early days performing together and their rise to fame, ending with the 1981 concert in Central Park. Those who are still crazy about the songs after all these years can go on the nostalgia trip at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $35-$89. Get details and tickets at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” the concert-style touring musical about Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s days as a duo, will play at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday. Courtesy photo

