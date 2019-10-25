Fun events and things to do this week in Thurston County

Teri Lee Thomas (left) and Eleise Moore perform a scene from Harlequin Productions’ ”The Women.” Courtesy of Harlequin Productions

Oct. 25-27

Double guest artists on the zine scene

Olympia Zine Fest celebrates the town’s DIY culture with readings, workshops and an expo showing off the work of the creative types who express themselves through personal printing and publishing. The fifth annual fest, happening Friday through Sunday in downtown Olympia, features not one but two guests of honor: Hope Amico and Artnoose, both longtime zinemakers who incorporate the art of letterpress printing into their work. The free festival starts Friday with a kickoff from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, and also includes an expo and workshops from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, a Saturday night reading, and Sunday events, too. Get the full schedule and all the details at olympiazinefest.org or olympiazinefest@gmail.com.

Oct. 25

Double trios explore musical possibilities

What can you do with six guitars? Find out Friday when the Montreal Guitar Trio and the California Guitar Trio stop in Olympia for a show. The trios’ joint album released earlier this year features original compositions along with new arrangements of work by Radiohead, John Cage and David Bowie. Listen to the music at 7:30 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $25-$57. Find out more and get tickets at washingtoncenter.org or 360-753-8586, and check out the trios’ take on “Bohemian Rhapsody” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uG74agPqxE4.

Oct. 25 to Nov. 10

Double couples face truth and consequences

Olympia Little Theatre is getting in the Halloween spirit with “Vino Veritas,” opening Friday. David MacGregor’s 2008 comedy finds two couples meeting for a Halloween gathering and drinking a strange blue wine that compels them to tell nothing but the truth. Performances are set for 7:25 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus Nov. 1, 2 and 7-9 and at 1:55 p.m. Sunday plus Nov. 3 and 10 at Olympia Little Theatre, 1925 Miller Ave NE, Olympia. Tickets are $9-$15. Get details at olympialittletheater.org or 360-786-9484.

Oct. 25 and 26

Harlequin’s ‘Women’ doubles as a fashion show

If you haven’t caught Harlequin Productions’ “The Women,” the Clare Boothe Luce comedy about socialite frenemies in 1936 Manhattan, this weekend is your last chance to see the show — and the between-scenes fashion parades. The last two performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $20-$35. Find out more at harlequinproductions.org or 360-786-0151.

Oct. 25 to Nov. 2

Local artists double up for Spirited show

The cozy in-home Allsorts Gallery has a Halloween-appropriate treat on view for the next two weeks: a show of work by Gail Ramsey Wharton and Bill Collins. Both are among the favorite local artists of Allsorts curator Lynette Charters Serembe “because of their willingness to look and explore the less trodden path,” she wrote in a Facebook post about the show. Wharton’s collages were intended to evoke mysterious and haunting forces, while Collins is showing pictures of empty houses and other scary buildings. There’s a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, and you also can stop in to see the work from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday or Nov. 1 and 2 at the gallery, 2306 Capitol Way S., Olympia. Find out more at facebook.com/AllsortsGalleryOlympia.

Oct. 25

British trio hailed for humor and harmony

The Young’uns is one of Britain’s best-regarded folk groups, earning praise for three-part harmony and clever, relevant lyrics. More than one critic has called the trio “glorious,” and the guys — all 30somethings — were recognized at the BBC 2 Folk Awards in 2015, 2016 and 2018. The cheekily named combo has been touring internationally and makes a stop Friday in Olympia. Find out what all the fuss is about at 7:30 p.m. at New Traditions Fair Trade Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $12-$16.50. Get details and listen to some tunes at newtraditionsfairtrade.com or 360-705-2819.

Oct. 31

Trick or treat at the Governor’s Mansion

Ah, Halloween — it’s the day when ghouls and goblins and ghosts and even the governor come out to play. Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi Inslee, will be ready to greet trick-or-treaters with chocolate and apples (the latter grown, of course, in Washington) beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at the executive residence on the Capitol Campus.