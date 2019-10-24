Adults don’t have to wait for Oct. 31 to find Halloween fun in South Sound

For kids, Halloween culminates on Oct. 31, when trick-or-treating means staying out after dark and collecting a big bag of candy.

For grownups, though, most of the Halloween fun happens the weekend before the big day, so it’s none too early to figure out how you’re going to celebrate the season of the witch, and the ghoul, and the monster, etc. (Of course, if you just can’t get enough, festivities continue through Thursday.)

For more than a decade, Olympia’s big late-October event was the Olympia Film Society’s Night of the Living Tribute Bands, an evening when musicians dress and play like The Doors, say, or Wings.

This year, that much-celebrated night isn’t happening, though film society executive director Audrey Henley said plans are to resume it next year.

What the film society does have going, though, is the 33rd annual All Freakin’ Night, the horror-movie marathon event that includes — as Night of the Living Tribute Bands did — a costume contest and other festivities.

The marathon, long a part of the Olympia Film Festival, was moved to its proper season last year.

“We adore Halloween, and All Freakin’ Night is the perfect thing,” Henley told The Olympian. “It fits hand in glove — or candy in bucket.”

“We encourage all attending ghouls to dress up in their most batty outfits,” said Rob Patrick, the film society’s programmer, who’ll co-host the event with marketing director Jonah Barrett.

This year’s program— which Patrick calls “a lineup for the ages” — sounds hilarious as well as scary, including terrifying “Dolls,” a killer who invades a supermarket (“Intruder”), a rockabilly demon (the irresistibly titled “Slumber Party Massacre II”) and even Paris Hilton (the 2005 remake of “House of Wax”).

There are plenty of Halloween-related concerts and parties happening, too, and a seasonally suitable edition of South Sound Senior Services’ popular Oly Bingo Night, which always includes a costume contest. The theme? “Young Frankenstein.”

Oly Bingo Night 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. $20. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org

Green Lady Halloween party 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Green Lady, 3044 Pacific Ave. SE, Suite A, Olympia. Free with donation to Homeless Backpacks; see list of items needed at homelessbackpacks.org/get-involved/what-we-need/. 360-339-6096, greenladyhalloween.eventbrite.com

Halloween Ball with DJ First Lady 9 p.m. Saturday-1 a.m. Sunday, The Brotherhood Lounge, 119 Capitol Way N., Olympia. $6, with half of proceeds going to the Interfaith Works Shelter. 360-352-4153, thebrotherhoodlounge.com

Reggae Halloween party with High Ceiling and Big Blue Van 9 p.m. Saturday-1 a.m. Sunday, Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. $12. 360-705-0760

Halloween party and costume contest with Beth Willis Rock Duo 9 p.m. Saturday, Buzz’s Bar and Grill, 5018 Mud Bay Road NW, Olympia. Free. 360-866-8335

All Freakin’ Night horror movie marathon 10 p.m. Saturday (doors open at 9), Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $15-$20. 360-754-6670, olympiafilmsociety.org

Halloween party and costume contest 10 p.m. Saturday-2 a.m. Sunday, The Society, 120 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $5 cover before 10 p.m., $10 after. 360-688-8000, societyoly.com

A Spooky Swing Night presented by OlyDance 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Eagles Ballroom, 805 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $5. 360-970-9881, tuesdayswing.com

Halloween show and costume contest with Gang O’ Wizards, Retro Jade and Spunj 7:30-11 p.m. Thursday, Octapas Café, 414 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $5 donation suggested. 360-878-9333, octapascafe.com

Halloween dance party 9 p.m. Thursday, Last Word Books, 111 Cherry St. NE, Olympia. $10 with a costume, $13 without. 360-786-9673

Halloween show and costume contest with Stephanie Anne Johnson & the Hidogs and Straw Hat Revival 9 p.m. Thursday, Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. $10. 360-705-0760