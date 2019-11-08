Fun events and things to do this week in Thurston County

Nov. 8-10

‘Little Kittens’ for little theatergoers

“The Three Little Kittens,” based on the familiar nursery rhyme, is the latest offering in Olympia Family Theater’s series of Let’s Play Daytime Shows. The bite-size show, aimed at children 5 and younger, will be presented at 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday in the lobby of the theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $5 per person, with children younger than 2 admitted free with a paying adult. Tickets are available only at the door; only cash and checks are accepted. Get details at olyft.org or 360-570-1638.

Nov. 8-10

Last call for ‘Vino’

Fans of mysterious beverages and comedic twists and turns who haven’t yet tasted Olympia Little Theatre’s “Vino Veritas” have one more weekend to partake. David MacGregor’s dark comedy, set at Halloween, concerns a wine made from the skins of poison-dart frogs; those who imbibe find themselves compelled to tell the truth, with results that are by turns funny, surprising and thought provoking. See what’s revealed as a result at 7:25 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1925 Miller Ave. NE, Olympia. Tickets are $9-$15. Find out more at olympialittletheater.org or 360-786-9484.

Nov. 8-10

EcoFilm Festival hits Olympia

A broad selection of films from the Portland EcoFilm Festival will be shown Friday through Sunday in Olympia, inviting audiences to explore the many ways people can engage with the environment. Films range from “Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda” (9 p.m. Friday), about the Japanese composer who draws inspiration from the world around him, to “Queen Without Land” (2:30 p.m. Sunday), about a polar bear coping with climate change. The screenings are happening at the Capitol Theater, 205 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $8-$15 per film. Get more information and check out the full schedule at olympiafilmsociety.org, or call 360-754-6670.

Nov. 8 and 9

Musical mashup part of ‘Just Between Friends’ cabaret

How many musicals can you see in a single evening? Quite a few, if you spend it watching Second Act Productions’ “Just Between Friends.” The cabaret-style show, happening at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Lacey, will include an all-new version of the troupe’s “15 Musicals in 15 Minutes” along with a medley of songs from “Miss Saigon” and a piece featuring overdone audition songs. Take in all that and more at The Hub at Lacey, 676 Woodland Square Loop. Tickets are $48 and include light appetizers and a drink voucher. Buy tickets at bpt.me/4317547, and find out more at facebook.com/2ndActProductions/, or call 360-789-8447.

Nov. 10

See how they swim

Among the splendors of autumn in South Sound is the return of the salmon to the creeks and rivers where they were born. Stream Team greets the spawning season Sunday with its annual Chum Salmon and Cider Celebration. All are welcome to learn about the chum run while enjoying cider and doughnuts from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McLane Creek Nature Trail, Delphi Road, Olympia. The celebration is free, but a Discover Pass is required to park at the trail. Get details at streamteam.info.

Nov. 12

Pilobolus to perform

The internationally acclaimed dance troupe Pilobolus is known for finding beauty in unlikely places. It’s named, after all, for a fungus that grows on dung. “Come to Your Senses,” on stage Tuesday in Olympia, combines the company’s signature dances — physically demanding, organic and often surprising — with theater and video, delving into the origins of life and the complexities of human relationships. The performance, a mix of new pieces and Pilobolus classics, will begin at 7:30 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $25-$79. Find more information and buy tickets at washingtoncenter.org or 360-753-8586. But how about joining in the dancing? As a precursor to the performance, two of the company’s dancers will offer a free movement workshop open to people of all ages and abilities from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Get details at spscc.edu/news.

Nov. 13

Gothic grooves

Spooky love songs are a staple for self-described “gothic Americana” singer-songwriter Amanda Winterhalter, playing Wednesday in Olympia. Winterhalter of Seattle — who formed her first band, Lower Lights Burning, while living in Olympia — is touring in support of her new album, “What’s This Death,” distinguished by its unlikely mix of creepy lyrics and cheery ’60s girl-group sounds. Check out the just-released video for “Cemetery Picnic,” at youtu.be/okiCyY-2YIU. The concert, with Roostercrow and Margo Cilker, starts at 8:30 p.m. at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. The cover charge is $7. For more information, call 360-705-0760.