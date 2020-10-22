Here are Halloween options around Olympia offering scary fun without COVID-19 danger

Children can learn how to press apples into cider at Boo Bash at the Hands On Children’s Museum. Courtesy of the Hands On Children's Museum

Halloween, that time of ghosts and goblins as well as tricks and treats, will be — like pretty much everything else — different in the era of COVID-19.

Masks, for example, are something completely different now than they were last October. And though a scary vibe is part of the fun, the reality of living in a pandemic means that many beloved holiday traditions now pose a real danger.

“Halloween should be spooky, but not because of COVID-19,” a flyer produced by Thurston County puts it. The county is discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating and parties in favor of at-home celebrations and virtual parties.

If you do plan to venture out, the county advises, “Incorporate a snug cloth face covering into your costume.” The flyer includes an illustration of a child whose cat costume includes a nose- and mouth-covering mask decorated with a nose and whiskers.

In the South Capitol neighborhood, one of Olympia’s favorite Halloween destinations for its elaborately decorated historic homes and roving performances by the drummers and dancers of Samba Olywa’s Bone Gang, Oct. 31 will be relatively quiet.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Though there has been no official announcement from the neighborhood association, South Capitol residents have been buzzing about the holiday on the neighborhood’s Google group, with the consensus being that crowds will not be welcome.

“The Capitol neighborhood is not wishing folks from other neighborhoods to venture to our neighborhood this year, and as well, we are discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating,” Grace Campbell, who lives in the neighborhood, told The Olympian.

Fortunately for those in the spooky spirit, there’s a treat bag full of ways to celebrate the season in South Sound and online. Here are a handful of options from cute to creepy, including a physically distanced version of the Hands On Children’s Museum’s Boo Bash, a couple of scavenger hunts and several theatrical thrillers.

Boo Bash: Oct. 23-Nov. 1, Outdoor Discovery Center, Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Free-$14.95, including full museum admission. A wealth of Halloween-themed activities and a chance for little kids to get dressed up. Timed reservations are a must. 360-956-0818, https://www.hocm.org/boo-bash/.

Halloween Mystery Scavenger Hunt: Oct. 23-Nov. 1 online and in Lacey city parks. $10. https://secure.rec1.com/WA/lacey-wa/catalog

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Haunted Corn Maze: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 8-10 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31, Rutledge Corn Maze, 302 93rd Ave. SE, Olympia. $21. Recommended for ages 10 and older. 360-357-3700, https://rutledgecornmaze.com/

Pumpkin Rides: Noon and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 25 and 31, Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum, 1101 Sylvenus St., Chehalis. $15, with free rides for children 2 and younger. 360-748-9593, https://steamtrainride.com/

Avanti Scavenger Haunt: Oct. 26-31, beginning at the entrance to the Avanti High School campus, 1113 Legion Way SE, Olympia, and continuing at businesses in downtown Olympia. Participants will need a device with internet access and a QR code reader to participate in the hunt/haunt. Free. https://avanti.osd.wednet.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=63896&pageId=29356105

Harlequin Productions’ “Dracula”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and Oct. 27-Nov. 1 online. The online, radio-style production is free, with advance registration required and donations appreciated. https://harlequinproductions.org/

Goldfinch Productions’ “Dr. Faustus”: 3 p.m. Oct. 25 on 95.3 KGY FM and http://www.kgyfm.com/. Free, with donations appreciated. https://www.goldfinchproductions.com/

The Haunting of Pacific Science Center: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 online. Free, with a $15 donation suggested. https://www.pacificsciencecenter.org/science-in-the-city/

Haunted Halloween Ride and Railcar, for ages 21 and older: Rides ($45) at 5 and 7 p.m. Oct. 30 and haunted railcar visits ($10) 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31. Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum, 1101 Sylvenus St., Chehalis. 360-748-9593, https://steamtrainride.com/

Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”: 7 p.m. Oct. 30 and 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 31 online. $25. https://tmp.org/index.php/2019-2020-tmp-mainstage-single-tickets/

Pug Bujeaud’s “The Culling”: 8 p.m. Oct. 30 and 9 p.m. Oct. 31 on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube. Free.