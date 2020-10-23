While You’re In: Visit dinosaurs, treat yourself to local talent and vote

Dinosaurs have invaded Puyallup, where a drive-through version of the touring Dinosaur Adventure is on view at the Washington State Fairgrounds through Nov. 1. Courtesy photo

Jurassic fair

Dinosaurs have invaded Puyallup, where a drive-through version of the touring Dinosaur Adventure is on view at the Washington State Fairgrounds, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, through Nov. 1. The folks behind the show are promising 80 life-size dinosaurs, including a 40-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex. Tickets are $49 for a vehicle of up to eight people — or $119 if you want an “Adventure Pack” full of swag — and they must be purchased online. You’re not permitted to leave your car while on the grounds, but given that the dinosaurs move and roar, you might not want to, anyway.

Sweet shows

Singer/priestess/activist Nomy Lamm and her colleagues in the disability performance project Sins Invalid are putting on a show this weekend, and those who know Lamm’s work won’t be surprised that this is something out of the ordinary. The show, happening online, is called “We Love Like Barnacles: Crip Lives in Climate Chaos.” (“Crip,” short for “cripple,” is a term that was once seen as disparaging but is now being reclaimed by people with disabilities.) To judge by Lamm’s piece, “Honey,” there’s plenty of juice to be found amid the host of heavy themes: She sings, dances and smears herself with honey, which both celebrates the sweetness of life in a body and acknowledges that, as she sings, “The hive is collapsing.” The show also features “Goddess on Wheels” Maria Palacio and five others, all of whom are people of color and/or LGBTQ. The pre-recorded show will stream at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24, and at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, with each performance followed by a live Q&A. Tickets are $10-$35. Also online this weekend is a free concert by Olympia’s Denim Protégé, known for his soulful dance music. Protégé will be streaming live at 9 p.m. Saturday from Octapas Café’s original location on Fourth Avenue.

Dressed for the occasion

Given the realities of attempting to keep COVID-19 in check, there just aren’t as many occasions for dressing up as there used to be. Diane Utter and Jim Hutcheon of Olympia have come up with a solution. If you haven’t yet cast your ballot, why not #DressUpandVote? “We’re trying to start a trend,” Utter wrote in her Facebook post, which included pictures of her in a blue evening gown and Hutcheon in a suit, tie and tweed vest in preparation for dropping off their ballots. “It felt momentous,” she told The Olympian.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore wore her platinum boots when she dropped off her ballot, with the thought, “These boots are made for voting.” She discusses local arts, entertainment and more with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.