Still looking for the right fright night? Give these local Halloween happenings a try

Hubert and Hamish in the pup tent, serving as poster dogs for the Washington State Parks Foundation’s Spooktacular Camp-In. Courtesy of the Washington State Parks Foundation

A popular meme points out that Halloween is hardly necessary this year, because people have already been wearing masks and gorging on candy.

But there’s more to All Hallow’s Eve than that, and though health authorities recommend avoiding both trick-or-treating and crowded parties, there are options, including some free ones and a few that will give you reason to get out of the house.

Most of the options, though, are in the virtual sphere — which is convenient because the need for advance planning is minimal.

If you’re looking for a cozy night at home, The Washington State Parks Foundation’s Great Washington Camp-In Spooktacular could be just the thing.

The foundation is encouraging folks to snuggle up in a tent in the living room for the free camp-in, happening at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 online.

The event, the foundation’s third camp-in, will include spooky stories, holiday songs, a cooking demonstration and a presentation about bats, spiders and other seasonally appropriate creatures.

“We wanted to do something fun since Halloween is such a challenging holiday during COVID,” foundation director John Floberg said in a press release. “We thought having another camp-in on the night before Halloween would be a great way to get in the spirit.”

If you’re up for something creepy, the Olympia Film Society’s Dusk Till Dawn Drive-In Marathon, streaming through the society’s Virtual Screening Room, offers a platter of four cheesy ’70s horror flicks for $20. The titles say it all: “A Virgin Among the Living Dead,” “The Nude Vampire,” “The House of Exorcism” and “House of Whipcord.”

Fresh horror shorts — all eight minutes or less — are being offered through The Stranger’s Slay Film Festival, with volume 1 streaming at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and volume 2 following at 10 p.m. (A ticket to each volume is $20.)

“We know reality is scarier than fiction right now,” the organizers write on the website. “Let’s purge our fears together.”

Other Halloween-y happenings

Boo Bash: Through Nov. 1, Outdoor Discovery Center at the Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Free-$14.95, including full museum admission. Timed reservations are a must, and many time slots are sold out. 360-956-0818, https://www.hocm.org/boo-bash/.

Avanti Scavenger Haunt: Through Oct. 31, beginning at the entrance to the Avanti High School campus, 1113 Legion Way SE, Olympia, and continuing at businesses in downtown Olympia. Participants will need a device with internet access and a QR code reader to participate in the hunt/haunt. Free. https://avanti.osd.wednet.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=63896&pageId=29356105

Haunted Halloween Ride, for ages 21 and older: 5 p.m. Oct. 30. $45. Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum, 1101 Sylvenus St., Chehalis. 360-748-9593, https://steamtrainride.com/

Haunted Corn Maze: 8 p.m.-midnight Oct. 30 and 31, Rutledge Corn Maze, 302 93rd Ave. SE, Olympia. $21. Recommended for ages 10 and older. 360-357-3700, https://rutledgecornmaze.com/

Harlequin Productions’ “Dracula”: 7:30 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 online. Free, with advance registration required and donations appreciated. https://harlequinproductions.org/

Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”: 7 p.m. Oct. 30 and 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 31 online. $25. https://tmp.org/index.php/2019-2020-tmp-mainstage-single-tickets/

Theater Artists Olympia’s “The Culling” by Pug Bujeaud: 8 p.m. Oct. 30 and 9 p.m. Oct. 31 on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube. Free.