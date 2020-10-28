While You’re (Mostly) In: Revisit ‘Rocky Horror’ and Scooby, and get in ‘Good Trouble’

Tim Curry, center on throne, and others from the original cast the 1975 film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will reprise their roles in a virtual reading of the cult classic that will serve as a benefit for the Wisconsin Democratic Party. AP file photo

‘Rocky Horror’ returns

Among the ranks of the Wisconsin Democratic Party are some budding entertainment moguls. The party’s zeal to increase Democratic voter turnout has fueled such online fundraisers as a reading of “The Princess Bride” (still available to stream) and a “Happy Days” reunion. No surprise, then, that for Halloween, these political party animals have put together a return to “The Rocky Horror Show,” set for 6 p.m. Oct. 31 and featuring Tim Curry and others from the original cast. (Post-election, maybe some of these Wisconsin wizards could launch a production company and keep the nation entertained through the pandemic winter?) Also joining in the “Rocky” revival is Tenacious D (aka Jack Black), who just released a “Time Warp” remake in which everyone from Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren to Jamie Lee Curtis and George Takei encourages folks to vote — and make “a jump to the left and not a step to the right.”

Daring ‘Doo’

Rocky Horror’s Frank N. Furter is not the only beloved figure making a timely return. Scooby-Doo and his pal Shaggy are back, too, in “Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo,” streaming on Amazon Prime, Vudu and other services. Besides Scooby and the gang, the new animated adventure features guest appearances by Bill Nye the Science Guy and Elvira, plus a mysterious villain who — if past experience with the crime-fighting teens is any guide — will turn out to be a bumbling crook rather than a supernatural spook.

A new kind of performance

While the pandemic has kept theaters closed, Olympia Family Theater has been offering online classes and looking for ways to build community. Claribel Gross, the company’s education director, is hosting a pop-up performance of San Diego’s Blindspot Collective’s “Good Trouble,” a tribute to youth activism streaming online at noon Sunday. The audio play (which takes its name from the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ exhortation to “get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and redeem the soul of America”) mixes music, poetry and snippets of speeches with an invitation to perform a protest. You can listen from home or bring your cell phone and earbuds to Heritage Park in downtown Olympia to listen and participate in community while maintaining a social distance. The free presentation is recommended for listeners ages 12 and older due to strong language.

“Happy Days” is all well and good, but freelance writer Molly Gilmore is hoping for happy days. She discusses local arts, entertainment and more with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.