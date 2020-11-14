Olympia’s Lord Franzannian takes annual vaudeville show online

Lord Franzannian (a.k.a. Elizabeth Lord) has a new vaudeville show you can watch on the small screen. Courtesy of Elizabeth Lord

Just as “video killed the radio star,” to quote The Buggles, talkies — the first motion pictures with sound — ended the reign of vaudeville. But in this topsy-turvy pandemic world, video has saved Lord Franzannian’s Royal Olympian Spectacular Vaudeville Show.

The 14th annual spectacular, now available to watch online, is the usual collection of funny, strange and sexy (there’s burlesque) acts plus just a few more serious bits.

“Typically, when I curate the show, I lean towards things that are lighthearted and funny and silly,” said Elizabeth Lord, the show’s organizer, curator and — in the guise of the dapper yet pompous Lord F. — host. “This year, with so much going on, I told people, ‘Share whatever you want to share,’ so we do have a few pieces that are more thoughtful and reflective of the times that we’re in.”

Included among the acts are such familiar faces as Aaron Bredlau, Lesli Baker and Sara Thiessen. String and Shadow Puppet Theater put together an act, too. And “house band“ Hokumville is there, appearing in the pandemic-perfect form of toilet-paper-roll puppets created by the band’s Alison Metheny, who plays washtub bass.

This year’s show features animal acts the likes of which Franzannian’s legions of fans have never seen. “We have animals that there’s no way we could have brought them into a theater,” Lord said. “There are pigs, and there are goats.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The filmed format offered other advantages, too.

“I have always been interested in doing film or video skits,” Bredlau of Tacoma told the Olympian. “Some of my previous vaudeville acts actually were thought of as possible video skits first.

“This year, I am doing a spoof of the old 1980s and 1990s 1-800 or 1-900 dating programs that used to come on TV late at night — the kind where someone records a video message and anyone interested can call the number and leave a message,” he said. “I was able to film it myself and make it look retro.”

Thiessen, of Olympia, also saw possibility in the new format. “The fact that the show is virtual opened up a whole new world,” she said.

That was a nice surprise for Lord, who earlier in the year had figured that coronavirus would put the kibosh on the show.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“As time went on, I found myself really hungry as an artist to do what I do,” she said. “That is how artists cope. That is how they stay sane. So I put out feelers to see if there were other artists who needed a project. The answer was ‘yes.’”

Now, she and the performers are feeling the joy of performing even though they had to do it at a distance.

“I’m so grateful Elizabeth took the risk to do the show virtually,” Thiessen said. “It was so much fun.”

“When I finally finished the show, I had that excitement you have when you’re about to walk on stage for a full house,” Lord said. “I had to remember, ‘There’s going to be nobody applauding you. You’re home alone.’ ”

She’s hoping for plenty of online comments — and for donations, since the show is free this year. Proceeds are normally split among performers, and that’s the plan this year, too.

“I joked with them that I will be mailing them checks for $7 each,” she said. “I’m hoping people will consider the fact that the performing arts industry has ended for now.”

Lord Franzannian’s Royal Olympian Spectacular Vaudeville Show