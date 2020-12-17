Take in holiday entertainment offerings on your schedule -- and even in your jammies

Yes, there are loads of drawbacks to life in a global pandemic. But every now and then, there’s a bright spot, too.

Here’s one: Holiday entertainment is more abundant (and accessible, if you have a decent Internet connection and a device) than it’s ever been before, and a lot of it is available on your schedule.

Want to listen to Harlequin Productions’ “A Christmas Carol” late on Dec. 24 while you sip eggnog and gaze at the tree? You can.

Want to watch Ballet Northwest’s “Nutcracker” after you open your presents on Dec. 25? You can.

Also available online, though only at 6 p.m. Dec. 24, is a production of “The Dybbuk,” a Yiddish ghost story presented by Temple Beth Hatfiloh.

And if you want to see shows from further afield, too — maybe the one-man “A Christmas Carol” from Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse or Seattle’s “Land of the Sweets: A Burlesque Nutcracker” — you can. No need to get in the car or even get out of your PJs.

Here’s The Olympian’s guide to a sampling of seasonal fun in South Sound and beyond.

Christmas Carols

Harlequin Productions’ radio-style “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Orson Welles: Streaming through Dec. 31. $25-$35. http://harlequinproductions.org

Harlequin Productions’ “Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Carol”: A recording of the company’s 2019 production of the merry mashup by John Longenbaugh of Seattle. Streaming through Dec. 31. $15-$25. http://harlequinproductions.org

Unexpected Productions’ “A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol”: An online version of the Seattle troupe’s madcap take on Dickens, made fresh each performance based on audience suggestions. 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18-23. $25-$50. https://animprovisedchristmascarol.eventbrite.com

Geffen Playhouse’s “A Christmas Carol”: Actor/playwright Jefferson Mays plays every character in the Los Angeles production. Streaming through Jan. 3. $50. https://www.geffenplayhouse.org/shows/charles-dickens-a-christmas-carol-2020/

Nutcrackers

Ballet Northwest’s “Nutcracker”: A filmed version of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic. Streaming through Jan. 1. $30. http://balletnorthwest.org

“Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker”: A Seattle tradition created by Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann. Streaming through Jan. 1. $18.75. https://www.landofthesweets.com/

More holiday treats

Olympia Symphony Orchestra’s “(At) Home for the Holidays”: A virtual concert including a new composition by Tumwater elementary school students and performances by special guests. 7 p.m. Dec. 22, and available for streaming thereafter. Free, with a post-show Zoom featuring holiday piano tunes by donation. https://www.olympiasymphony.org/holiday

Temple Beth Hatfiloh’s “The Dybbuk”: A magical Yiddish ghost story directed by Nomy Lamm and Elana June Margolis. 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Free. https://www.bethhatfiloh.org/event/the-dybbuk-on-zoom.html

“A Celtic Family Christmas”: A concert and celebration with fiddling duo Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy. Streaming through Dec. 31. $20. https://www.washingtoncenter.org/event/macmaster-leahy2020/

“The Christmas Revels: The Movie”: A filmed version of the Tacoma holiday tradition. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and available for streaming through Dec. 31. Free-$80. https://www.pugetsoundrevels.org/the-christmas-revels1.html

Seattle Public Theater’s “Christmastown”: A radio-style version of the theater’s popular holiday noir. Streaming through Dec. 31. By donation. https://www.seattlepublictheater.org/

“The Storm Large Holiday Ordeal”: The 14th annual seasonal show by the larger-than-life singer, well known for her work with Pink Martini. 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and available for streaming thereafter. $25-$50. https://albertarosetheatre.com/events/the-storm-large-holiday-ordeal/