While You’re In: Savor classical music from home and let someone else do the baking

The Olympia Symphony Orchestra’s 2019 “Home for the Holidays” concert filled The Washington Center for the Performing Arts. This year, the orchestra is putting on a virtual version called “(At) Home for the Holidays.” Courtesy of the Olympia Symphony Orchestra

Celebrate with the symphony

The Olympia Symphony Orchestra’s 2019 “Home for the Holidays” concert filled The Washington Center for the Performing Arts with people ready to not just listen but also sing. This year, the orchestra is putting on a virtual version called “(At) Home for the Holidays” — and it will be followed by a sing-along of sorts. The concert, happening at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, includes two virtual group performances — an excerpt from Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival” and the new “Variations on Pastures of Plenty,” written by students at Tumwater Hill and Peter G. Schmidt elementary schools and created in collaboration with Emerald City Music teaching artist Brad Balliett — as well as many solo and small group performances recorded in musicians’ homes. The concert, which will be available to stream after Tuesday’s debut, also will include performances by the South Puget Sound Community College Percival Choir and Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia. After the concert, orchestra executive director Jennifer Hermann will host a Jingle Jukebox Party on Zoom. She’ll play holiday favorites on piano while guests (muted, of course) sing along at home. “I will launch quick polls so the guests can vote on what they want to hear next,” Hermann told The Olympian. “The sing-along words will pop up on their screens. It’s an experiment but it seems like it will be fun.” The main concert is free, and the jukebox party is by donation. (Everyone who gives on Tuesday will get a link to the party.)

Catch up on chamber music

Emerald City Music, the Olympia- and Seattle-based chamber series, will host the world premiere of “Variations on Pastures of Plenty” as part of its season-ending virtual concert at 5 p.m. Sunday. “Variations,” performed by the Olympia Symphony Orchestra, is a collaboration between Emerald City’s Brad Balliett and music students from two Tumwater elementary schools. Sunday’s event will feature bassoonist Balliett and cellists Dmitri Atapine and Nathan Chan along with behind-the-scenes looks at the virtual performances and workshops the chamber series has been offering throughout the fall.

On your marks, get set …

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bake? Baking has been quite a trend during the pandemic, and of course, holiday cookies and pies are always in style. But if you’d rather sit back and relax (maybe with a cookie from a local bakery) than heat up the oven, holiday-themed baking shows have got you covered. Of course, there’s “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” (streaming on Netflix), which has two new episodes out this month. Though there’s less connection among contestants on the holiday shows, it’s fascinating to check out Christmas and even New Year baking traditions from other cultures. Entertaining in a completely different way is “Nailed It Holiday” (also on Netflix), in which contestants — who certainly aren’t chosen for their kitchen expertise — are challenged to create such overly elaborate desserts as a detailed Santa sculpture made from fruitcake and modeling chocolate. The results are often hilarious, with perhaps the best part being the unveiling of each creation, accompanied by the proud catchphrase “Nailed it!” (Journalistic types tend to avoid exclamation points, but as those who have seen the show will know, it would be inaccurate not to use one in this case.)

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore would like to see “Nailed It” personality Nicole Byer host a New Year’s Eve special, so Byer could greet midnight with “2021, ya done!” (Yes, again, the exclamation point has to be there.) Molly talks about local arts, entertainment and more with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.