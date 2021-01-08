While you’re in: Visit poetry, catch some local tunes, cozy up to a country doctor

Sady Sparks, who just wrapped up her time as Olympia’s poet laureate, ended her stint by creating a set of poetry maps that invite locals to interact with the words in the world around them. Courtesy of Sady Sparks

Poetic places

Sady Sparks, Olympia’s 2018-2020 poet laureate, wrapped up her service by creating a set of poetry maps that invite locals to interact with the words in the world around them. There’s a map for families, one for solo explorers and another for duos, each offering different suggestions for appreciating and interacting with such literary landmarks as the poetry pole near Green Cove Creek Ravine, 4032 Green Cove St. NW, Olympia, and the haiku wall along West Bay Drive in Olympia. The maps are a way to keep public poetry alive during a time of physical distancing — and during a gap between poet laureates. In the fall, there was only one application for the new term, so the city held off on choosing Sparks’ successor, but the search will soon reopen, said Stephanie Johnson, Olympia’s arts program manager.

The songs must go on

Arbutus Folk School has had its ups and downs throughout the pandemic. It reopened for classes in October, then halted them again in November in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s tightened restrictions. But the school’s acoustic open mic night continues on Zoom — and musical selections aren’t limited to old-time tunes. The music begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, and the second Monday of each month. If you want to play, you’ll need to sign up in advance. It’s free, with donations appreciated.

Comfort on screen

“All Creatures Great and Small,” the long-running TV series about Yorkshire veterinarian James Herriot, has been called the ultimate feel-good show. And who couldn’t use a little boost during a cold, dark winter — even if we didn’t have a pandemic? PBS is launching a remake of the beloved series Sunday, Jan. 10. The new version, starring Nicholas Ralph as Herriot and with a cast including the legendary, late Diana Rigg as the pet-pampering Mrs. Pumphrey, offers more fully developed female characters than the first series, which debuted in 1978. But it will, of course, still feature adorable animals, gorgeous scenery and the perennially popular plot of a medical professional who finds himself in a setting where’s he not entirely comfortable.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore plans to watch the new “Creatures” with her cat on her lap. She discusses arts, entertainment and more with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.