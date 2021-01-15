While You’re In: Get your mind off this planet, talk about sex and meet Quarantine Barbie

Learn the latest on “Life on Other Worlds” — including a look at the Perseverance rover, scheduled to land on Mars next month — at a National Geographic Live online event Jan. 20. Curiosity Mars Science Laboratory, Courtesy of NASA JPL-Caltech

Escape into outer space

Remember when all you had to worry about was a global pandemic? With those looking like the good old days, you could hardly be blamed for wanting to get away — far, far away — from recent events. Good news: National Geographic Live, a longtime favorite of South Sound science buffs, is back with a series of live-streamed presentations available through Portland’5 Centers for the Arts. The first one, set for 7 p.m. Jan. 20, explores “Life on Other Worlds” with astrobiologist Kevin Peter Hand and NASA engineer Kobie Boykins. The presentations, the first in a series of six, are $25 each or $120 for the full series. The next week offers at least two other opportunities to get away from it all. Pierce College’s Science Dome is offering a virtual tour of the night sky — with real-time observations, if the sky isn’t hidden by clouds — at 6 p.m. Jan. 21. It’s free, with donations appreciated. And Michigan’s Delta College Planetarium is offering a program focused on the Northern Lights at 4 p.m. Jan. 21.

Something sexy

Things look likely to be especially juicy at StoryOly’s next story slam, happening at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 on Zoom. (The passcode is 306854). The theme for the month is “Sex.” As always, the monthly slam will feature true stories told by anyone who’s brave enough to sign up for a place. (Email storyoly@gmail.com if you want to do it.) You also can come just to listen, and you might get a chance to choose the winning story; Judges will be chosen from among those attending the event. It’s free, with donations appreciated. Find out more at http://www.storyoly.com/.

Barbie in the time of COVID

Ten months of living in a global pandemic have taken their toll on Americans. People are working in sweatpants (or pajamas), overindulging in junk food and spending hours binge watching. Even Barbie dolls — those ever-glamorous little fashion icons — are looking different these days, thanks to Tonya Ruiz. Ruiz, whose hobby is creating elaborate scenes and settings for her collection of dolls, has gotten national attention for her Quarantine Barbies, including Bread Baking Barbie, Shopping Online Barbie and What Day Is It? Barbie, who’s streaming “Groundhog Day” on her laptop and scarfing down chocolates. Meanwhile, Barbie manufacturer Mattel has been putting out videos that offer glimpses into some of the doll’s at-home activities. One highlighting Barbie’s weekend routine includes instructions for how to make a face mask (the old-fashioned kind that you apply to skin and then peel off, not the kind you wear in public). The recipe includes craft glue, food dye and glitter. The mixture is obviously not intended for human skin, but Barbie’s face looks miraculously smooth and free of pores once it’s removed — in other words, exactly the way it looked before the mask was applied.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore would prefer to send some other folks into outer space rather than go there herself. She discusses arts, entertainment and more with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.