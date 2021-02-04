While You’re In: Catch an illuminated installation, sip sci-fi and appreciate art

Glowhenge during its first appearance on the north end of Capitol Lake Dec. 22. Courtesy of Dave Sederberg

Art alight

On Dec. 22, nine colorful illuminated monoliths appeared on the mound on the north end of Capitol Lake, only to disappear a few hours later. The 8-foot monoliths, illuminated with black light, were inspired by the mysterious monolith that appeared in November in the Utah desert. But these vivid artworks were not a mystery — and they’ll make another appearance Saturday, Feb. 6. Dave Sederberg of Pacific Stage designed and lit the structures, enlisting Procession of the Species artist Daniel Whitehouse, employees Natalie Coblentz and Andre Maxwell and daughter Whitney Sederberg to cover them with eye-popping hues. His direction to his fellow painters: “Think bold ’70s poster art meets Jackson Pollock and Banksy.” Saturday’s installation of Glowhenge, on view from 5 to 9 p.m., will include four new monoliths ranging in height from 9 to 11 feet. “Although very few people saw the first installation live, I wanted to add to it to keep it fresh,” Sederberg told The Olympian.

Short sci-fi

Seattle writer, flautist and science-fiction fan Amy Swanson King, a former Olympian copy editor, combined all three of those passions to create her first published work of fiction, “The Recital,” which won third place in one of The Writer magazine’s short-story contests. The pandemic-appropriate piece is likely to intrigue musicians and music lovers as much as it does lovers of otherworldly tales. “Partly, indulging in sci-fi is a way for me to connect with my dad, who died in 2012,” said King, who worked at the Olympian from 2002 to 2007 before moving to Seattle. “He introduced me to ‘Star Trek’ and time travel and spaceships and Tomorrowland. Writing science fiction makes me feel alive and very much me, and it helps me feel close to Dad, too.”

Postcards plus

If you haven’t yet checked out South Puget Sound Community College’s 10th annual postcard show, with the theme “Leave No Trace,” this weekend is the final opportunity. The show, featuring diminutive works by well-known local artists and novices alike, ends Friday, Feb. 5. That’s the last day to make an appointment to see it in the college’s gallery, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia, and the date of the closing reception, which will happen from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. But you can check out the show online and bid for the petite artworks, plus a selection of full-size ones, until 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. All of the proceeds fund gallery programs. For more information, call 360-596-5527 or email gallery coordinator Sean Barnes at sbarnes2@spscc.edu,

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore discusses arts, entertainment and more with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.