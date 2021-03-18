While You’re In: Get jazzed up, listen to local stories and take in high adventure

Olympia jazz diva LaVon Hardison will perform her first online concert Saturday night. Courtesy photo

Hardison out of hibernation

Olympia jazz icon LaVon Hardison will be singing Saturday, March 20, at her first livestreaming concert. “LaVon and Friends Emerge From Hibernation” features the former Earshot Jazz vocalist of the year performing with bassist Osama Afifi and pianist David Deacon Joyner. The half-hour show begins at 6:30 p.m. It’s free, with advance registration required and donations appreciated.

Local lit

Corinna Luyken of Olympia celebrates both trees and people in her just-released picture book, “The Tree in Me.” Luyken’s “My Heart” was a New York Times bestseller, and her work has made regular appearances on various book-of-the-year lists. She’ll talk books, trees and neon pink (which features prominently in the new book’s illustrations) at a 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, online book launch sponsored by Browsers Bookshop. You’ll need to register to access the Zoom meeting. Also having an online book launch this weekend is Jonah Barrett, whose monster-centric “Moss-Covered Claws” features creatures from a Gorgon to a recent former president in a collection of stories set in such familiar locations at the dorms at The Evergreen State College. Barrett of Olympia, best known as a filmmaker, will read from the book and talk monsters at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19. To register, email bluecactuspress@gmail.com.

A mountain of movies

Fans of mountain sports — and those who just want to sit back and enjoy the scenery — can experience virtual adventure and explore remote corners of the world with the Banff Mountain Film Festival, which is offering not one but four action-packed collections for streaming. They’re available for rent through the Olympia Film Society, with proceeds benefiting both the society and the Olympia Mountaineers. Tickets are $15 per two-hour program, $28 for two and $52 for the full eight hours of content. The films are available only online; they won’t be part of the next touring program. Want more adventure? The society is also screening the Women’s Adventure Film Tour, Vol. 3; tickets are $10.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore is wondering if she’ll soon be able to rename this column. She discusses arts, entertainment and more with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein on “Oly in a Can” from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.