While you’re in: Take in tunes, get crafty and party with Pizza Klatch

Wisdom Taylor performs on the roof of The Washington Center for the Performing Arts as part of the Bridge Music Project’s “Live From the Rooftop” concert last summer. Courtesy photo

‘Encounter’ young musicians

The Bridge Music Project’s mission is to empower young people and encourage self-expression through music. It’s serious stuff, and for the casual listener, the Olympia nonprofit, which has continued to support local youth throughout the pandemic, is also a source of new music in a variety of genres and styles. Catch the latest work coming out of the project’s workshops at The Bridge Virtual Performance Flowcase, happening at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, on Facebook. If your tastes run more to classical or jazz, tune in to “Musical Encounters,” an online concert presented by South Puget Sound Community College’s Music Department. “Encounters,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, will showcase performances by the college’s jazz band, symphony orchestra, choir and music faculty.

Art activities

It’s Arts Month in Olympia, and that means not just looking at art but also making it. Olympia’s Hummingbird Studio is offering a free family art session from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, online. It’s targeted at families with children ages 4-12. The Olympia Timberland Library is offering abundant art in April, too, with take and make kits focused on creating a diorama with Peeps candy, having fun with sidewalk chalk and more.

Pizza with a purpose

Music and humor are on the menu at Pizza Klatch’s seventh annual Slice of the Good Life Gayla, but pizza is optional. The nonprofit works against bullying in schools and teen suicide by hosting support groups for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth and allies. (The groups, which once featured pizza lunches at local schools, are now happening online.) The playfully named Gayla, happening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 10, is hosted by alien abductee Gayle Evans (played by comedian and Pizza Klatch donations director El Sánchez). Among the guest performers is rapper Big Freedia, known as the Queen of Bounce. Tickets are $25-$125, with more expensive ones including such extras as cocktail kits. Catered meals were an option for the event, but the deadline for that has passed, which brings things full circle. Pizza, anyone?

