While you’re (mostly) in: Catch comedy, watch a daredevil and appreciate art

Comedian Ellis Rodriguez will headline the Best of Comedy Underground at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts. Courtesy of the Washington Center for the Performing Arts

Comedy at the center

Sacramento standup Ellis Rodriguez is headlining Best of Comedy Underground on Thursday, May 20, at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts. Rodriguez — whose bio boasts that he is “by far the funniest of (his parents’) nine children” — finds humor in being multiracial, a status that leaves strangers guessing and allows him to poke fun at a wide array of people. His most popular online video includes a bit about the difference in how Black and white parents choose baby names. He begins: “This is going to blow your mind. Did you know that white people have babies … on purpose?” A COVID-era take on what used to be called Comedy in the Box, the 7:30 p.m. show will happen on the main stage of the center, 512 Washington St. SE , Olympia, to allow for physical distancing, and it also will stream live, in case you’d rather not venture to the theater — or in case you’d just like a less-expensive way to see it. In-person tickets are $26 and are sold mostly in groups of two to allow for distancing between groups; streaming tickets are $12 per household. Find out more at http://thewashingtoncenter.org.

Silent adventure

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts also is resuming its Silent Film Series with live accompaniment by Dennis James on the center’s 1924 Wurlitzer organ. On screen at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16. is a double bill featuring daredevil comedian Harold Lloyd. The 1928 classic “Speedy” finds Lloyd touring New York City, including visits to Coney Island and Yankee Stadium. (Baseball greats Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig both appear.) Also on the bill is 1920’s “High and Dizzy,” a short film in which Lloyd plays a fellow who executes a daring rescue at dizzying heights. Tickets are $26 and are available mostly in groups of two to allow for social distancing. Find out more at http://thewashingtoncenter.org.

Get out and get art

Shop for art without heading indoors at the second annual Art ’N the Alley, an al fresco art show dreamed up by local artist Taylor Clinton in response to COVID-19. It happens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in the driveway and alley behind Clinton’s home at 509 Decatur St. SW, Olympia. The show will feature paintings by Carlos Barnov, CJ Swanson, David Noah Giles and Rose Nicholas; mosaics by Maggie Jekel-Penn; drawings by Mariana Vera and mixed-media work by Clinton.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore discusses arts, entertainment and more with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein on “Oly in a Can” from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.