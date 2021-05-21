While You’re In (or venturing out): Catch comedians, explore Iran, sleuth out Sasquatch

Olympia comedian Sam Miller will do live standup, in person, in front of actual live people on Thursday, May 27, at the Eastside Club Tavern in downtown Olympia. Courtesy photo

Beyond ‘100 Jokes’

In May 2020, Olympia comedian Sam Miller was whiling away quarantine by writing 100 jokes a week, telling them online and asking viewers to donate to good causes. Among those jokes: “Sometimes I wonder what my life would be like if I went back in time and never did drugs and went to college and got a good job, and I think, ‘Jesus. I’d still be stuck in my f---ing house right now.’ ” One year later, Miller — who competed in the 2016 Seattle International Comedy Competition — is once again doing live standup. In person. In front of actual live people. “It’s coming back,” he told The Olympian. “I’m grateful and nervous.” Miller is set to headline a show from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Eastside Club Tavern, 410 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. Also on the bill are Danica Marie, Sabrina Lynne and Ryan Bunnell; Joshua Chambers will host. Admission is by donation.

Welcome to Iran

While stuck at home during the pandemic, Seattle travel titan Rick Steves has been spending Monday evenings with his legions of followers and fans, munching and sipping internationally themed goodies while offering off-the-cuff commentary on his popular public TV programs. On Monday, May 24, Steves’ free “Monday Night Travel” heads to Iran, a decidedly different destination for an expert on Europe. The live webinar, cheerily titled “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” happens at 5:30 and 7 p.m. (Insider tip: Steves is nearly always a bit looser, and often a bit tipsy, on the later take.) Advance registration is a must if you want to watch in real time, but all of Steves’ virtual visits are available for later viewing, too.

‘Searching for Sasquatch’

Tacoma’s Pretty Gritty Tours, which has been offering virtual tours during the pandemic, is turning its attention to Bigfoot at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27. The free online program, hosted by Pretty Gritty’s Chris Staudinger, will explore the origins of the legend and, according to the event’s Facebook page, explore the question of where the creature lives. A whopping 1,500 people have expressed interest in the event on Facebook. It’s available on YouTube, too.

