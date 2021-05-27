While you’re in: Find sympathy for de Vil, hunt for history and admire student art

Emma Stone in a scene from “Cruella.” (Disney via AP) AP

Before all those Dalmatians

What kind of person plots to turn playful puppies into a spotted fur coat? As fans of the 1961 Disney classic “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” — or the live-action 1996 remake, “101 Dalmatians” — know, the answer is an over-the-top evil one like Cruella de Vil, who loves all things black-and-white and places glamour above all. Disney digs into what made de Vil such a devil in “Cruella,” being released simultaneously online and in theaters Friday, May 28. The prequel, starring Emma Stone as the fledging villainess, is showing in a double feature with “Raya and the Last Dragon” at the Skyline Drive-In, 182 SE Brewer Road, Shelton. Tickets are $8 for ages 12 and older, $3 for ages 6-11 and free for children 5 and younger. You can also watch both films — along with the live-action “101 Dalmatians” and sequel “102 Dalmatians,” both starring Glenn Close as the vile de Vil — on Disney+, though “Raya,” featuring Awkwafina as the voice of the self-deprecating dragon, isn’t free to subscribers till Friday, June 4.

Lacey scavenger hunt

Learn about local history without cracking a book or sitting in front of a screen with Lacey Museum’s new History Scavenger Hunt, kicking off Friday, May 28. The hunt begins in the parking lot across from the Lacey Train Depot, 5555 Pacific Ave. SE, where there are directions and clues for the hunt attached to the “new museum” sign, which details plans for the museum’s move. The hunt happens at the depot and in Woodland Creek Community Park, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. To get a goody bag with activities, crayons and candy, find all 10 markers, write down their names or take photos, and stop at the Parks, Culture and Recreation counter at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE, open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. While you’re at City Hall, you can also check out some exhibits about the city’s history. The scavenger hunt continues through June 11.

Olympia, Lacey student artists in the spotlight

Four South Sound students were among the winners in the 48th Annual Superintendent’s High School Art Show, available to view online. The local students — Haley McCarthy of Timberline High School and Cecelia Baldwin, Ryan Cunningham and Yuki Condo of Olympia High School — were among the artists whose work was recognized in an online awards ceremony Friday, May 21. “This year, we saw incredible work by young artists grappling with this moment, from the global pandemic to racism and social injustice,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said in a press release. “Their work is a testament to the power of the arts, and it is an honor to have the opportunity to see and celebrate the work of our students.” Each winning artist will receive $200 and a glass trophy designed and made by students with Hilltop Artists in Tacoma and the Rochester High School Career & Technical Education program.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore owns more than one Dalmatian-print garment, but no dogs were harmed in their making. She talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.