Out and About: Drink to Harlequin’s season, check out comedy, hit the story trail

Spirits of the season

Harlequin Productions, closed since March 2020, is announcing its 2021-2022 season on Saturday, June 12, with a virtual celebration — including cocktail tutorials from theater staff and a board member. Finance director Joe Hyer’s recipe, a twist on a New Orleans rum punch, is called The Balanced Budget, and set designer Jeannie Beirne will share First Night on the Set, with whiskey, mint and a basil-infused simple syrup. The mixology begins at 6:30 p.m., with the real excitement — the planned return of what the company calls “Real. Live. Theatre” — beginning at 7. The event, which also includes a live auction, is free, with donations appreciated. Register on Harlequin’s website, where you can also get ingredient lists for the drinks and check out the online auction.

He’s got the beat

Stand-up comedian Tyler Boeh — telling jokes Thursday, June 17, at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts — used to perform with an a cappella group. He applies his beatboxing skills to his comedy, which has landed him on TV shows including “Laughs on Fox” and Craig Ferguson’s “Comedy Name Game” and in the finals of comedy competitions from Seattle to Boston. He’s headlining the center’s next Best of Comedy Underground Series, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to see the show at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, are $26 and must be purchased in packs of two or four to allow for physical distancing. Or watch the live stream for $12. Get a preview of Boeh’s comedy on his online special on Dry Bar Comedy.

Discover stories

The Timberland Regional Library’s Story Trails turn story time into an outdoor game. Since September, the library has been posting pages from picture books in parks so stories unfold as you explore. In Olympia, read “We Are Water Protectors,” by Carole Lindstrom and Michaela Goade, at Percival Landing, along the waterfront in downtown Olympia, and “Finding Wild,” by Megan Wagner Lloyd and Abagail Halpin, in Yauger Park, 3100 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia. Both will be posted through July 31. In Lacey,“Hank’s Big Day: The Story of a Bug,” by Evan Kuhlman, will be posted through Aug. 31 in Wonderwood Park, 5304 32nd Ave. SE. (Look for the trail at the 32nd Avenue entrance.) On the lookout for another kind of adventure with stories? Hear locals tell new, true and often surprising stories at Story Oly, happening from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, on Zoom. This month’s theme: “Out of Place.” If you want to tell your own story Tuesday, email storyoly@gmail.com.

