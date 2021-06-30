Broadway Olympia’s new Capital Mall theater gets christened by new Aberdeen troupe

The BOP Studio, near Century Olympia cinemas in the Capital Mall, can accommodate an audience of 70 in its current configuration. Courtesy of Broadway Olympia Productions

Broadway Olympia’s black box theater at Capital Mall, originally scheduled to open in April 2020, is hosting its first show Thursday and Friday, July 1 and 2.

“Writing Wrongs” is a collection of comedic monologues and scenes produced by the new Plank Island Theatre Co. based in Aberdeen.

Pre-pandemic, Broadway Olympia was preparing to launch the 2,500-square-foot storefront theater with one of its own productions, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s mini-musical “21 Chump Street,” but managing director Kyle Murphy is still planning the company’s return.

Meanwhile, he and his partner and operations manager Danielle Dickinson are fulfilling their other dream for the theater: to team up with other companies and performing artists to bring a wide variety of live entertainment into the mall.

“Writing Wrongs,” the first show for Plank Island, was developed during the pandemic, when Plank Island founders Alex Eddy and Julayne Fleury taught free online writing classes.

“Wrongs” opened June 24 in the D&R Theatre in Aberdeen, and Fleury, who worked on the sets for Broadway Olympia’s 2019 “Young Frankenstein,” decided to bring it to Olympia.

“I wanted to work with Kyle and crew again and have the opportunity to perform for a different demographic,” she said, adding that she thought, “Why not take it up to Olympia and be the first group to perform in this neat new black box and show a new audience?”

Murphy said he’s “somewhere between excited and scared” to be returning to live theater.

“I have been to exactly one live performance, a small, socially distanced comedy show in Vegas, since the lockdown started,” he told The Olympian. “I’m having trouble remembering what it feels like to do this.

“What very much excites me is that we’ve already been approached by six different performers and companies about bringing content to the space,” he added.

While he can’t yet announce all of what’s in the works, Murphy is collaborating with Olympia comedian and producer Sam Miller to bring live comedy to the space beginning July 17 with two shows featuring Seattle comedians Derek Sheen and Emmett Montgomery plus Lynette Manning of Olympia.

He and Dickinson also are continuing to work on the theater, which currently seats 60-70 people, depending on the configuration, and they plan to add risers so the space can accommodate a larger audience.

“The risers would give us an additional 30 seats or so, but we’re going to work on filling the 70 we have for now,” Murphy said.

