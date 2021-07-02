Out and About: Go Fourth, go ‘frogging,’ enjoy magic and music

Thurston County’s Fourth of July fireworks shows are back. Lacey and Tumwater are ready to light the skies July 3 and 4. However, neither is having a festival. Tumwater plans a reverse Independence Day parade. The Olympian

Lights fantastic

Though Lakefair and its fireworks over Capitol Lake are off this year, there’ll be plenty of pops, bangs and bursting in air happening for the Fourth of July. On Saturday, July 3, the City of Lacey is holding a “Drive Up and Watch” Fireworks Spectacular based at Chinook Middle School, and the Boston Harbor Neighborhood Association is hosting them, too. On Sunday, July 4, fireworks fans can choose Tumwater’s Thunder Valley Fireworks in the Tumwater Valley or Centralia’s Summerfest fireworks. They’re all happening around 10 p.m. And remember, Thurston County has banned personal fireworks this year because of the high fire risk.

Celebrated jumping frogs

Toledo’s Cheese Days, happening Thursday, July 8 through Sunday, July 11, celebrates the city’s dairy history with events both cheese-related (a wine and cheese tasting, free cheese sandwiches) and not (a classic car show, a parade, a golf tournament). A definite highlight of the 100-year-old Lewis County festival, put on by the Toledo Lions Club, is the annual frog jumping contest, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9 on the football field at Toledo High School, 242 State Route 505. No worries if you don’t have a frog: They’re available for rent at $1 per frog per race. A 2011 video made by Venture Pictures Co. gives a feel for the event and good coverage of the agile amphibians being chased by eager competitors. Frog jumping has been a part of Cheese Days for 40 years or so, frog fan Tom Lahmann says in the video, explaining that he grew up “frogging.”

Music and more in Lacey

Live entertainment is back in a big way in Lacey this summer, with Lacey in Tune events — which aren’t necessarily concerts — kicking off next week. Magician Alex Zerbe, a local favorite, launches the children’s entertainment series at 6:30 p.m. July 6 in Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE; the series continues through Aug. 10. The 133rd Washington National Guard’s Patriot Brass plays the first Noon Tunes show Wednesday in Huntamer Park; the series continues through Aug. 11. The city also is offering Play in the Parks, another kid-friendly entertainment series that happens at 2 p.m. Thursdays and moves to a different park each week through Aug. 12. First up is the Olympia Highlanders bagpipe and drum corps, which will play July 8 in Meridian Neighborhood Park, 8855 Campus Glen Drive NE. Lacey’s Friday Flicks are back this year, too, starting July 16. The city is requiring online registration for the events, but all are free.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore also grew up frogging — not with live frogs but with an Atari video-game system. She talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.