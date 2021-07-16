Out and About: Laugh with Seattle comics, see ‘Frog and Toad’ or ‘Goonies’ outside

Seattle comedian Derek Sheen, performing Saturday, July 17 in the BOP Studio in Capital Mall in Olympia, has toured with Janeane Garofalo, Patton Oswalt and Brian Posehn. Courtesy photo

Curated comedy

Sam Miller looms large on Olympia’s standup scene, not only as a performer but also as a producer of shows that include a diverse array of comedians and exclude those who punch down. The former Vomity Comedy host is back at it with “Comedians I Love Doing Comedy,” a three-week series at Broadway Olympia’s BOP Studio in the Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd. Seattle comedians Derek Sheen (who describes himself as “a cuddly mess of insecurities”) and Emmett Montgomery — both bearded, burly and brutally honest — kick off the series with shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Also on the bill: Olympia’s Lynette Manning. The earlier show is recommended for ages 13 and older and the later one for those 16 and up. Tickets are $15.

‘Frog’ in the pool

The Tenino Quarry Pool, which has been drained for the summer for repairs, is serving as an impromptu theater for Tenino’s Young-at-Heart Theatre’s “A Year With Frog and Toad,” a kid-friendly musical based on the books by Arnold Lobel. The offbeat location allows for physical distancing and adds to the show’s setting, said Veronica Haworth of Young-at-Heart. “The set is built with giant blades of grass and cattails, making you feel Frog and Toad sized,” she told The Olympian. “The giant mossy quarry rocks right behind really add to the effect.” Performances are at 6:30 p.m. July 16, 21 and 22; 2 p.m. July 17, 18 and 25; and 3 p.m. July 24. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for students and seniors, and free for children 4 and younger. For the July 21 show, pay what you can.

Big adventures on the big screen

The city of Lacey is launching its summer movie series Friday, July 16, with “The Goonies,” the 1985 Steven Spielberg action flick/coming-of-age tale in which kids conquer adventures and obstacles worthy of Indiana Jones. The late and legendary Roger Ebert wrote that the film “walks a thin line between the cheerful and the gruesome.” The movie, which will be projected onto an 18-foot screen, starts at 8 p.m. in Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. Movies continue each Saturday through Aug. 6. Registration is required.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.