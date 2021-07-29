Wizard rocker Tonks returns to South Sound for Lacey in Tune

Tonks, aka Steph Anderson of wizard rock bank Tonks and the Aurors, will be playing at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 in Lacey. Courtesy photo

Fans of all things Harry Potter have reason to rejoice: Tonks is on her way.

Tonks, as you know if you are a fan, is an auror (the wizarding world’s version of a police officer). But the Tonks who’ll soon be appearing in Lacey is actually muggle musician Steph Anderson of Cincinnati, the leader of wizard rock band Tonks & the Aurors.

Anderson is set to perform at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, in Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE. The show is officially part of Lacey in Tune’s children’s entertainment series, though many devotees of Harry and friends are adults.

“Being a big Harry Potter fan, I am excited for her show,” said Jeannette Sieler of Lacey Parks, Culture and Recreation. “We are encouraging people to come in costume if they want.”

The free concert will be Anderson’s first live performance since March 2020. “I’ve missed traveling and playing for a live audience,” she said.

It’s not her first visit to Thurston County, though. The wizard rocker has performed her bounce-worthy original songs — including “The Library Song” and “Welcome to Hogwarts” — at Timberland libraries in the past.

The Olympian caught up with Anderson (by email, rather than magical means) to find out what makes her — and Tonks — tick.

Q. What inspired you to start a wizard rock band?

A. I was a fan of wizard rock bands like Harry & the Potters and Draco & the Malfoys. Having attended a bunch of concerts, and being a musician myself already, (I thought it would be) a fun project. I started Tonks & the Aurors in August 2007 after reading the last book and attending a Harry and the Potters show at the Ann Arbor (Michigan) District Library on Harry’s birthday (July 31).

Q. What is your history with Harry?

A. I grew up with the books, reading all of the books as they were released. It was a very lucky time to be a middle schooler, to be at the early end of the fandom.

Q. Why Tonks?

A. I loved the character of Tonks immediately, and I loved her and Remus (Lupin, the werewolf who taught Defense Against the Dark Arts) together. I wanted to pick someone I liked and write songs from their perspective.

Q. How has the end of the series affected the demand for wizard rock?

A. The demand has been consistent because so many people are still reading the books. The books very quickly achieved the fandom status of things like “Lord of the Rings” and “Star Wars.” I’d say the only slowdown has been in the last year with J.K. Rowling’s public transphobia. (The author posted controversial tweets about trans people.)

Q. What is the best thing about playing wizard rock?

A. Getting to travel and see so many cool places and meet new people is 100 percent my favorite part.

Tonks