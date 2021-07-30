Out and About: See films by the water, race zucchinis and make art

The Port of Olympia’s Movies at the Marina kicks off Saturday, July 31, with Ricky Hendricks playing at 5 p.m. and “The Sandlot” screening at 9:15 p.m. File photo

Movies (and more) at the Marina

The Port of Olympia’s Movies at the Marina, launched last summer as a drive-in event to facilitate social distancing, is back — and this time, you won’t need to stay in your car. There’ll be live music, food trucks and a beer garden. The free entertainment kicks off Saturday, July 31, with Ricky Hendricks playing at 5 p.m. and the 1993 film “The Sandlot” screening at 9:15 p.m. Additional events are planned for Aug. 14 and 21. It’s all happening in the lower parking lot at NorthPoint, next to Swantown Marina’s boat trailer parking lot. The port’s website suggests bringing a chair and/or a blanket, and unvaccinated moviegoers must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Something green at LoveOly

There’s lots to do at this week’s edition of the Olympia Downtown Association’s LoveOly Summer Fest, happening from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Fifth and Washington streets. There’s live music, including hour-long sets of alt-pop by Dog Beach (aka Anna White of Bellingham) at 4 p.m. and New Wave-influenced indie rock by Olympia’s Waves Crashing at 5 p.m. There are art displays, street performers, a Zumba class (at 2 p.m.) and lots of children’s activities courtesy of the Hands On Children’s Museum. But what really caught The Olympian’s attention was the Olympia Farmers Market’s offering, happening July 30 only: It’s zucchini racing. (Usually, the only zucchini racing you hear about is the kind where people run from zuke-bearing neighbors.) The market is setting up a race track on Washington Street and will be giving festival-goers the materials needed to create a zucchini car — including, of course, fresh zucchini. The often-maligned vegetable and other supplies are available while supplies last. The festival, though, will continue every Saturday through Aug. 28.

Get chalked up

Those who love drawing with sidewalk chalk have a chance to show their stuff Saturday, July 31 at Sumner’s Chalk Art Festival. The Olympian doesn’t normally highlight events in Pierce County, but this event is partly virtual, so you can create with chalk wherever you are and submit a photo for judging. (Among the Sumner Cultural Arts Commission’s rules: Only sidewalk chalk may be used, the work must be appropriate for all ages, and the maximum size of the work is 4 feet by 4 feet.) If you are up for a drive, the festival is happening in person, too, with work on view throughout Sumner. You can also see the art online, though not right away. While you wait, check out the creative results of last year’s all-virtual festival.

