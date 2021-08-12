Out and About: Meet a monster, travel through time, celebrate summer

Olympia author Jonah Barrett, second from left, is celebrating the release of “Moss-Covered Claws” with a show and reading at Lion’s Park in Olympia. The cast includes, from left, Mandy Ryle, Alice Rosewater and Austin Bennett. Courtesy of Jonah Barrett

A monstrous tale

Olympia author Jonah Barrett is celebrating the release of the short-story collection “Moss-Covered Claws” with a reading/theatrical event/puppet show. The story “Boggy” will come to life Friday with help from a life-size monster puppet created by String & Shadow Puppet Theatre. Emily McHugh and Donald Palardy III of the troupe “have refitted a large crane bird puppet named Splashy to look more the part for ‘Boggy,’ ” Barrett told The Olympian. “It’s really creepy.” The show, which will include a Q&A and a book signing, will last about an hour and is suitable for older children and adults, since the story is on the scarier side. The event is happening at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Lions Park, 800 Wilson St. SE, Olympia.

History in the garden

The Bigelow House Museum’s History in the Garden Tour, happening Sunday, offers the chance to learn more about local history while enjoying the gardens of the museum at 918 Glass Ave. NE, Olympia. At the outdoor event, visitors will meet costumed interpreters who’ll talk about the house and the history of women’s voting rights in Washington. (Susan B. Anthony herself visited the house in 1871.) The tour is happening from 1 to 3 p.m., with admission by donation. Unvaccinated visitors are required to wear masks. Find out more at http://www.olympiahistory.org.

Maita and more at LoveOly

The LoveOly Summer Fest has quickly become a summer Saturday must for fans of music and art. Maita, a Portland indie band fronted by Maria Maita-Keppeler, is headlining the fest on Saturday, Aug. 14.. “Songwriting comes from a place of wanting to find the truth in life,” Maita-Keppeler said in a press release for the event. “Sometimes that truth is so complex and nuanced that it requires a whole song to explain.” Maita, taking the stage at 5 p.m., is said to be so good that the band inspired Kill Rock Stars founder Slim Moon to come out of retirement. Also happening at this week’s festival, from noon to 6 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Washington in Olympia: storytelling and an obstacle course presented by Olympia Family Theater, salsa dancing at 12:30, classic rock by Terry Ness and friends at 2:30, and tunes by Olympia’s Generifus at 4. LoveOly Summer Fest continues Saturdays through Aug. 28. Find out more at the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s website.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.