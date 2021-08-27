Out and About: Play with poetry, play music on a porch and see Ballet Northwest live

Olympia Poet Laureate Ashly McBunch is offering lots of opportunities for the community to engage with poems, including Poetry in the Park on Saturday and a Poetry Scavenger Hunt on Sunday. Courtesy of the city of Olympia

Wordplay

This weekend offers two opportunities to play with poetry, thanks to Olympia Poet Laureate Ashly McBunch. On Saturday, Aug. 28, McBunch will offer a quick poetry activity during Poetry in the Park, happening between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Lions Park, 800 Wilson St. SE, Olympia. It’s free and takes just a few minutes, and you’ll leave with your own poetry creation. On Sunday, Aug. 29, the poet is offering kids a Poetry Scavenger Hunt and guiding them in creating poetry drawings between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. The hunt is free with museum admission. Want more inspiration from McBunch? Check out poetry collaborations with local artists and poetry prompts at Creative Branches.

Play Music on the Porch Day

Saturday, Aug. 28, is Play Music on the Porch Day, and there is more than one way to play along. You could make music on your own porch — or deck, or in your yard, or anywhere at all. “If you want to hum in your kitchen … do it,” event founder Brian Mallman told The Olympian in 2020. “The important part is making music on the same day together.” Or you could go for a walk and keep an ear out for someone else’s celebration/concert. Pinniped, a Celtic combo that has been participating in the annual event for two years, will play with friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on a porch at the corner of Seventh and Sawyer streets in Olympia. The international event’s official map also shows Olympia performances at 323 Milroy St. NW and on Viewcrest Lane SE. Who’ll be playing there? What will they be playing and when? There’s no telling, which is part of the fun. Get more information and sign up to participate at the playmusicontheporchday.com.

Ballet Northwest is back

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The dancers of Ballet Northwest, who haven’t performed on stage in front of a live audience since March 2020, will return to the spotlight on Saturday, Aug. 28. The occasion is the company’s 10th Young Choreographers Showcase, set for 7:30 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The performance will include 15 new dances in styles including ballet, contemporary, Irish, jazz and tap. “This process is a great leadership opportunity for the students,” said Josie Johnson, who runs the company with her husband, Ken Johnson. Tickets are $18. For more information, call 360-753-8586.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore is wondering about poetry on porches and ballet in parks. She talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.