Out and About: Get out in nature, or see it on the big screen

The Pine Hearts will play Sunday in Fern Gully Forest, 443 Brown St. SE, Olympia. Courtesy photo

Music in the forest

The Pine Hearts are bringing their blend of bluegrass, country, folk and more to the Fern Gully Forest on Friday, Sept. 3. The show is a benefit aimed at helping the Fern Gully Forest School purchase an acre of forest to help protect it from development. “This has been an unofficial community forest on the east side of the city of Olympia for many generations,” said the school’s Charissa Waters. “The vision is to have public access for the greater community to enjoy the forest as well as programs that encourage children to learn through play, observation, experimentation and connection with nature.” The benefit, on the school property at 1443 Brown St. SE, Olympia, begins at 5 p.m. with a kirtan; The Pine Hearts take the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets at Eventbrite.com are $25. For more information about the project, check out its GoFundMe page.

Animal antics

Northwest Trek is treating its resident creatures to some special snacks this weekend, and that means there’s sure to be some animal action for visitors to see. The park’s annual Feeding Frenzy happens from Saturday, Sept. 4, to Monday, Sept. 6. Warning: What’s a treat for some animals might cause the sensitive of stomach to lose their appetites. Grizzly bears, wolves and wolverines all favor carcasses, for example. The event is free with admission to the park at 1610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville. Get details at http://www.nwtrek.org, or call 360-832-6117.

Banff is back

Lovers of outdoor adventure are likely to be spending some time indoors soon for the Banff Mountain Film Festival, returning to the Capitol Theater on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 10. There’s a different program each day, with two show times per day, at 4 and 8 p.m. Only 125 tickets are available for each screening to accommodate physical distancing, and all attendees must show proof that they are fully vaccinated. Tickets are $16 for one screening or $26 for both. The theater, operated by the Olympia Film Society, is at 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.