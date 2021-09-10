Out and about: Go exploring, get bookish, sample jazz or support the symphony

Field biologist and National Geographic Explorer Mireya Mayor will talk about her adventures Thursday, Sept. 16 at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts. Courtesy photo

These boots were made for exploring

Field biologist Mireya Mayor, speaking Thursday, Sept. 16 in Olympia, is an acclaimed scientist who helped to discover a species of lemur and a celebrated adventurer who has been charged by gorillas and has drunk cow blood in Tanzania. But not all of her accomplishments are scientific ones. Her memoir, for example, is titled “Pink Boots and a Machete: My Journey from NFL Cheerleader to National Geographic Explorer,” and her TV credits include Travel Channel’s “Expedition Bigfoot.” Mayor’s long-delayed talk — originally scheduled for May 2020 — begins at 7:30 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $25-$40 and are available online or at the center’s box office; call 360-753-8586.

Literature al fresco

Olympia author Jonah Barrett is celebrating the release of their short-story collection “Moss-Covered Claws” with a reading/theatrical event/puppet show featuring a life-size monster puppet created by String & Shadow Puppet Theatre. The free event, which will include a Q&A and a book signing, had been scheduled for last month but was postponed due to the record-breaking heat wave. It’s happening at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4224 Johnson Point Road NE, Olympia. It will last about an hour and is suitable for older children and adults, since Barrett’s story “Boggy” is on the scary side. Barrett suggests bringing a chair and/or blanket, and bug spray is a good idea, too. Bookish types also might want to check out the Lil Olympia Zine Fest, a scaled-back festival happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 in West Central Park, 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. About 20 zinemakers will be there selling their wares. It’s free, and masks are a must.

Musical medley

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is playing Wednesday, Sept. 15 in Olympia — and his hair won’t be his only companion. In a new project he calls Side-Eye, Metheny is sharing the spotlight with up-and-coming musicians. On the current tour, his collaborators are Joe Dyson on drums and James Francies on piano and keyboards. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $45-$70 and are available online or at the center’s box office; call 360-753-8586. Also of note on the music scene: The Olympia Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for its return to live concerts with a virtual gala and season preview happening online at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. It’s free, with donations appreciated. The symphony is holding a silent auction as part of the gala, with bidding closing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore wonders whether Pat Metheny was being ironic when he decided to use the term “side-eye” to describe his musical companions. She talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.