Out and about: Get ‘Golden’ and hear some summer tunes

It seems that “The Golden Girls” — that 1985-1992 classic sitcom about a colorful quartet of older women — just keeps getting bigger. On Tuesday, the much-loved sitcom is hitting the big screen. Theaters around the country are showing “Forever Golden,” a selection of popular episodes, at theaters around the country. The program screens at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Century Olympia at the Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $12.50. This week also brings another big-screen blast from the past: a new restoration of “Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro,” the debut film from animation genius Hayao Miyazaki. The 1979 film has been cited as a precursor to the Indiana Jones series. It’s screening at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 19 and at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Remember: All OFS patrons will be asked to show proof of full vaccination (card or photo/screenshot of card) with matching ID before entry. No exceptions.

Music, music, music

In spite of — or maybe because of — coronavirus’ effect on live entertainment, Olympia’s West Central Park has been the site of more summer concerts than ever before. “In the past, we’ve hosted six to eight concerts, mostly in July and August,” organizers of the nonprofit community park wrote in a newsletter. “This year, thanks to the stunning amount of support for public music our local musicians have provided, we’ll have put on 24 concerts between July and September.” On Sunday, Sept. 19, the park hosts Olympia’s Waking Bear, a band of known for its stories as well as its songs. Also on the bill: Minor Birds and Gayle Skidmore. The show — free, with donations for the musicians welcome — begins at 2 p.m. in the park, 1919 Division St. NW, Olympia.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.