Olympia’s quirky vaudeville show returns -- with vaccinations required

Entertainer Elizabeth Lord is Lord Franzannian and the creative force behind Lord Franzannian’s Royal Olympian Spectacular Vaudeville Show. Courtesy photo

Elizabeth Lord, creator and host of Olympia’s popular vaudeville spectacular, will go on with the show — live and in person, with everyone vaccinated and everyone who isn’t on stage masked.

Lord Franzannian’s Royal Olympian Spectacular Vaudeville Show, known for acts that are funny, surprising and just plain strange, will happen Oct. 15-17 at Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E. Olympia.

The show happened as a video compilation in 2020, and its return to the traditions of vaudeville looked uncertain as late as last week. Now, the dates are set, with auditions scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.

“It seemed that my decision to do or not do a live indoor vaudeville show changed almost on the hour depending on whom I spoke to, what article I read, etc.,” Lord told The Olympian. “I finally reached a solid yes. … I believe that circumstances for live performing arts aren’t going to change anytime soon, so if you want to do it, you have to do it. This is our new reality.

“I also believe that COVID vaccinations and masking work,” she added. Proof of vaccination will be required for performers and audience members, and everyone must be masked except when on stage.

Many of the performers whose acts were highlights of past years — including Sam Miller, Lauren O’Neill, Luz Gaxiola, Leslie Baker and old-time house band Scuff and Al — are committed to auditioning.

“We performers are so hungry,” Lord said. “Performers wrote to me and inquired about the show” as early as July.

“I’m excited to dust off one of my older characters and have some fun,” said O’Neill, an actor, comedian and dancer who performed in the first Royal Olympian show in 2007. “The show offers a special peek into the weird, wild and wonderful heart of this town.

“People and society need art,” she said. “Artists need to produce and share. We will do it safely and conscientiously and with love.”

Vaudeville auditions

